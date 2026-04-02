THIS BEER BRAND DIDN'T FILM COMMERCIALS, IT PRINTED THEM

SINGAPORE, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, beer ads have belonged to the big guys, million-dollar productions, glossy beaches and celebrity cameos that cost more than a craft brewery makes in a year. For independent brewers like Brewlander, it was never a fair fight. Until now.

With the rise of text-to-video AI like Sora and Qwen 2.5, the rules have changed. Today, anyone with a keyboard can make an epic film without spending a cent. So Brewlander decided to do just that.

Brewlander Ads

To show how Brewlander is the beer that invests in the beer, the brand didn't film commercials, it printed them. Posters, billboards, magazines, all featuring detailed AI prompts that anyone could type in to instantly generate over-the-top beer ads. The kind of ads independent brewers were never supposed to afford.

Examples included:

"Surfers ride black sea horses through an underwater world of neon coral reefs, past glowing jellyfish, raising their ice-cold Brewlanders."

"A colossal Brewlander bottle floats in a galaxy of bubble-planets and star-balls."

To make it even more rewarding, fans who generated their own Brewlander ads received exclusive discounts on the beer.

At the end of the day, the message was a brilliant move: Brewlander doesn't invest in million-dollar commercials, it invests in what matters: the beer itself.

About Brewlander

Brewlander was born out of John's passion for homebrewing (and his online moniker on brewing forums), and we've kept that homebrew tradition of having fun and pushing the envelope well alive.

Back in 2016, John and a few friends came up with a wild idea: to make his award-winning brews available to the wider public. Taking a leap of faith, he gave up his day job and plunged headfirst into the project with the mission to challenge the status quo of Asia's beer scene, while putting Singaporean brews on the world beer map.

Brewlander splashed onto Singapore's craft beer scene on 14 March 2017, launching to glowing response from the local beer community and the media as Singapore's first gypsy brewer.

About BLKJ Havas

BLKJ Havas is a creative company that engineers marketing moments for brands in culture, entertainment and media. It prides itself as the un-advertising agency - because people hate advertising, and we love people.

Now more than 8 years in business, the agency is amongst the most awarded and successful in the region. It is currently ranked the #1 Agency in Singapore, #8 in Asia by Campaign Brief THE WORK 2024. It is Spikes Asia 2024's Singapore Agency of the Year, and Top 10 APAC Agency of the Year.

Its strong regional and Singapore client roster includes Reckitt, JLL, JBL Harman, Great Eastern, Land Transport Authority of Singapore, Republic of Singapore Air Force, Singapore Tourism Board, Ministry of Education Singapore, IMDA and more.

For more, check out: blkjhavas.agency

SOURCE Brewlander