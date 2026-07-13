This September, SIAL Guangzhou Unveils 7 Trends Shaping China's F&B Industry

GUANGZHOU, China, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every September, Asia's food buyers begin preparing for the region's biggest consumption season—Christmas, year-end gifting, Ramadan and Chinese Lunar New Year. They are turning to China for one reason: food trends often emerge here first.

According to the IMF, Asia is expected to contribute nearly 60% of global economic growth, making it the world's fastest-growing consumer market.

For buyers across ASEAN and North Asia, discovery now matters more than sourcing: finding the next bestseller first is the real challenge. SIAL Guangzhou is becoming a key sourcing platform for buyers seeking the region's next bestselling products.

Early this year, SIAL in China and WGSN (World's Global Style Network) jointly identified seven emerging trends shaping China's food and beverage industry in 2026.

At SIAL Guangzhou 2026, these trends will be reflected through thousands of innovative products showcased by more than 1,500 exhibitors across 15 sectors, offering visitors a closer look at the future direction of the food and beverage market.

Grasp Seven Emerging Trends at SIAL Guangzhou 2026

1. Digestive Wellness Dairy

Functional dairy products, including A2 dairy, camel milk and nutritional solutions, are meeting growing demand for gut health and personalized wellness.

2. Clean-Label Protein Snacking

High-protein snacks and premium meat-based products are redefining convenient nutrition with cleaner ingredients and better textures.

3. Tea-Flavoured Innovation

Tea-flavor is expanding beyond beverages into snacks, dairy, coffee and confectionery, creating new product opportunities.

4. Asian Low-ABV Revolution

Tea cocktails, sparkling rice wine and RTD beverages are bringing new and tipsy experiences to younger consumers.

5. Low-GI & Functional Bakery

Low-sugar, slow-release energy and functional bakery products are offering healthier ways to enjoy everyday foods.

6. Mood & Sensory Snacking

Extreme sour flavours, cooling effects and multi-sensory experiences are transforming snacks into emotional experiences.

7. Food-as-Medicine Wellness

Herbal nutrition, botanical drinks and zero-sugar solutions combine traditional ingredients with modern wellness concepts.

As these trends continue to influence product development and consumer behaviour across Asia, SIAL Guangzhou 2026 will bring together innovative products and suppliers responding to these market shifts.

The race for the next food trend starts in Guangzhou.

Registration Now Open

https://dwz.cn/I3xC9VAY

Media Cooperation: [email protected]

Top Buyer Programme: [email protected]

SIAL Guangzhou 2026 | 3–5 September | Guangzhou, China

SOURCE SIAL Guangzhou