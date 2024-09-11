This winter, Air France will inaugurate a new non-stop service between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Manila

3 flights a week on Airbus A350-900 as of December 7, 2024

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air France is expanding its Asian network.

Beginning December 7, 2024, Air France will link Manila (Philippines) to its global hub at Paris-Charles de Gaulle. The airline will operate 3 direct flights a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Air France's Paris-Manila flight will operate on Airbus A350-900, offering 34 seats in the Business cabin, 24 seats in Premium, and 266 in Economy.

Flight times (in local time):

AF208: Leaving Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 11:20pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, arriving in Manila at 7:30pm (next day),

AF209: Leaving Manila at 9:50pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, arriving at Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 5:50am (next day).

This flight schedule remains subject to government approval.

Manila is also a KLM destination, with 4 flights a week from Amsterdam Schiphol airport, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. By coordinating their respective flight schedules, Air France and KLM ensure a combined daily service to Manila.

Manila, the Pearl of the Orient Seas

The vibrant capital of the Philippines, Manila, offers a skillful blend of tradition and modernity. Sleek new skyscrapers rise above the remains of the country's long colonial past, including Fort Santiago and the baroque San Agustin Church. This cultural melting pot has also produced a unique and renowned culinary tradition. Forming an archipelago of 7,000 islands, the Philippines also offers breathtaking scenery, turquoise lagoons, limestone cliffs, white sand beaches, and emerald rice terraces.

"We are delighted to add three weekly non-stop Air France flights between Manila and Paris-Charles de Gaulle, complementing KLM's four weekly flights from Manila to Amsterdam offering a daily service", says Femke Kroese, General Manager Air France KLM South East Asia & Oceania. "This will allow our customers from Manila to benefit from our strong network in Europe and beyond."

In addition to Manila, Air France will also serve the following Asian destinations this winter: Tokyo Haneda (up to 15 flights a week), Osaka (up to 3 flights a week), Beijing (up to 7 flights a week), Shanghai (up to 7 flights a week), Hong Kong (up to 7 flights a week), Seoul (up to 7 flights a week), Bangkok (up to 13 flights a week), Singapore (up to 10 flights a week), and Ho Chi Minh City (3 flights a week).

The introduction of Manila marks Air France's 5th new route for the winter 2024-2025 season. During this period, the airline will inaugurate new routes to Salvador de Bahia (Brazil, 3 flights a week from October 28, 2024), Kilimanjaro (Tanzania, 3 flights a week from November 18, as an extension from Zanzibar), Malé (Maldives, up to 2 flights a week from December 20) and Kiruna (Sweden, 1 flight a week from December 21).

Full details on flight schedules, times, days of operation, and fares are available on airfrance.com

Media Relations: +33 (0)1 41 56 56 00 - corporate.airfrance.com – X: @AFnewsroom

SOURCE Air France