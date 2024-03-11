This World Oral Health Day, Sensodyne introduces NEW Triple Action Formula: 'Sensitivity Gum & Enamel'

Sensodyne has expanded its fastest growing Advanced range of Sensitivity and Gum with its latest innovation that helps relieve Sensitivity, restore Gum Health & strengthen Enamel.

All-year round NEW awareness campaign to educate consumers on the importance of dealing with Enamel erosion and Gum problems - the two leading causes of tooth Sensitivity - in collaboration with healthcare professionals, social creators, and influencers.

With the aim to unite Malaysians under the banner of a #BetterOralCareNation, Sensodyne offers one month of free dental check-ups - to be conducted across 1000 clinics in Malaysia in collaboration with the Malaysian Dental Association.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This World Oral Health Day, Sensodyne, the #1 Sensitivity Toothpaste brand in Malaysia*, launched Sensodyne Sensitivity Gum & Enamel, a clinically proven, ground-breaking innovation with a specialized triple mode of action formula that provides long-lasting sensitivity relief, helps restores gum health, and strengthens enamel in two weeks. Its innovative Micro Foam technology effectively delivers the active ingredient (Stannous Fluoride) in hard-to-reach areas between teeth and along the gumline.

Sensodyne introduces NEW Triple Action Formula: ‘Sensitivity Gum & Enamel’

Oral health problems are considered to be largely preventable through effective oral hygiene, yet their prevalence remains high. In Malaysia, 94% of Malaysian adults have gum problems, 71% suffer from tooth sensitivity, and nearly 46% experience yellowing of teeth, which may be due to the loss of enamel, according to a 2021 Kantar study. These findings highlight a significant consumer need for solutions addressing a range of oral health concerns in Malaysia.

Sensitivity in teeth is primarily caused by gum issues and enamel erosion. Enamel is the outer most protective layer of the tooth which may weaken with time due to acids in common food and beverages, whereas gum problems stem from plaque bacteria accumulation.

"While many Malaysians face tooth sensitivity, gum problems, and enamel issues, solutions exist", says Bryan Wong, General Manager, Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei (MSB), Haleon. Bryan added, "Nine out of tens adults are at risk of enamel loss due to acidic foods, yet so many people are unaware of the effect it can have on our teeth. At Haleon, we believe that healthy teeth should not be an exclusive privilege. Through the introduction of Sensodyne Sensitivity Gum & Enamel and the #BetterOralCareNation campaign, we aim to inspire Malaysians to prioritize their oral health by presenting accessible solutions."

Sensodyne is continuing its movement of #BetterOralCareNation to raise oral health awareness across Malaysia and motivate Malaysians to prioritize their oral health for healthier gums and teeth. The campaign includes a captivating television commercial, eye-catching outdoor advertising, engaging on-ground activities, and informative content across Sensodyne Malaysia's website, social media channels, and traditional media platforms. By collaborating with healthcare professionals, social media creators, and influencers, Sensodyne aims to deliver channel-relevant reliable information.

The campaign officially launched on 1st March, with the first event taking place on 7th March at Sunway Velocity Mall in Kuala Lumpur, with free dental check-up (sensitivity, gum and enamel tests). As part of the engagement activities, the popular #BetterOralCareNation anthem is brought back on social media to inspire Malaysians to improve their oral health awareness and practices.

Sensodyne Sensitivity Gum & Enamel toothpaste can be found in pharmacies, dental clinics, minimarkets, supermarkets, and hypermarkets across Malaysia.

To learn more about the campaign, visit www.sensodyne.com.my or follow Sensodyne Malaysia's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans five major categories - Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other, and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS). Its long-standing brands – such as Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, parodontax and Centrum – are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

For more information, please visit www.haleon.com

About Haleon Malaysia

Haleon (LSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with brands trusted by millions of consumers globally. Haleon Malaysia employs over 500 people whose purpose is to deliver better everyday health with humanity. With market leading positions in oral care, pain relief, and wellness, we work closely with pharmacists, physicians, and retailers to increase awareness of everyday health issues and concerns and emphasise the importance of self-care. Haleon's Hulu Kelang site in Kuala Lumpur also supplies countries around the world with high quality and innovative consumer healthcare products, such as Panadol, ENO and Polident.

