Thousands set to gather in Singapore for Rotary's international convention, the Garden City's largest association event post-pandemic

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 13,000 Rotary members and participants from over 120 countries will gather in Singapore from 25 to 29 May 2024 for the membership service organisation's annual gathering.

The convention is expected to account for more than 20,000 hotel room nights, and benefit food & beverage establishments, retailers and attractions.

2011 Nobel Peace Laureate and Founder of the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa, Leymah Gbowee speaks during the Rotary International Convention, 29 May 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Credit: © Rotary International

Held in a different city each year, Rotary's conventions serve as a hub for members and participants to connect and learn from each other and a range of experts on how to take action to address issues in their communities.

Often described by attendees as a "mini-United Nations", the convention will transform the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands into an energised hub and cultural mosaic as the global network of volunteers gain inspiration from more than 100 humanitarian projects on display and from world class speakers.

Singaporeans interested in learning more about the positive impact Rotary brings to communities throughout the world can purchase a one-day pass to Rotary's House of Friendship project exhibition at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre. To register, visit convention.rotary.org.

Organised by Rotary International in conjunction with local Rotary members, the event presents an opportunity to showcase Singapore's tourist attractions, with participants able to experience Singapore's hospitality, food and wine, and culture. One such specially curated opportunity is with Singapore's GastroBeats – a festival that celebrates food, music and community, which will open exclusively for Rotary members and participants on Saturday, 25 May.

The Rotary International Convention in Singapore is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board and will see the event return to Singapore for the second time since 1999.

Quote attributable to Rotary International President Gordon McInally

"Rotary conventions are about bringing people together to create meaningful connections and to inspire each other to help create a more healthy, hopeful, and peaceful world," said Rotary International President Gordon McInally. "I'm excited to reconnect with so many friends from across the globe in Singapore to celebrate in the joy we bring through our work, and to learn how we can continue to help people and communities thrive in the future."

Quote attributable to Rotary Chair of Host Organisation Committee Ghim Bok "G.B." Chew

"Rotary in Singapore is thrilled to host this year's international convention, which will provide an outstanding combination of inspiration and entertainment for our members and participants, as well as for those interested in learning more about us," said Host Organisation Committee Chair Ghim Bok "G.B." Chew. "I was an attendee the last time the Rotary convention came to Singapore in 1999, and I'm excited to have it back to highlight the positive and lasting change we bring globally and locally."

Quote attributable to Singapore Tourism Board Deputy Chief Executive

"We are honoured to have the Rotary International Convention back on our shores. Singapore, as a destination, has flourished since the last time it hosted the Convention more than two decades ago. As the World's Best MICE City that is highly accessible and focused on innovation and sustainability, Singapore has the privilege and responsibility of providing a platform for leaders and change makers to meet, collaborate and make a positive and lasting impact," said Yap Chin Siang, Deputy Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board. "In addition to our vibrant business ecosystem, Singapore also offers a myriad of unique tourism offerings for delegates to experience. We look forward to welcoming the more than 13,000 Rotary members and are confident that they will enjoy all that Singapore has to offer."

Media accreditation:

Accredited journalists are invited to cover Rotary's international convention. Media Passes are required to gain access to the exhibit hall and general sessions at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands. To apply for a Media Pass, please click here, or contact Annette Lee: [email protected]. You may also request a Media Pass onsite upon presenting valid media accreditation at the Rotary International Press Center at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands, Begonia Ballroom 3001A (Level 3) from 25-29 May 2024.

About Rotary:

Rotary unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.4 million people of action from more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.

