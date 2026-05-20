Thredbo Resort and Skrewball Whiskey Team Up for an Unforgettable Après Club ft The Presets

The unexpected partnership brings Skrewball's bold personality to Thredbo this winter for a high-energy DJ set from The Presets at the Alpine Bar

THREDBO, NSW, Australia, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thredbo Resort is thrilled to announce a dynamic new partnership with award-winning Skrewball Whiskey, the original peanut butter whiskey, bringing together the unexpected and the unforgettable to all things winter celebration. This collaboration will see Skrewball's bold personality woven throughout Thredbo this winter – from merch giveaways and a multi-venue presence across the resort to signature cocktails popping up on menus - culminating in the ultimate headline event: Après Club turning Après Skrew ft The Presets (DJ Set) presented by Skrewball, happening Saturday August 1 at the Alpine Bar.

Skrewball Whiskey, famed for its award-winning peanut butter flavour, celebrates those who embrace life a little differently. Guests will be able to enjoy Skrewball in a variety of venues across the season with Thredbo's infamous Snappy Hour turning into the "Nutty Hour" and with absurdly delicious Skrewball cocktails added to the menu. Guests are encouraged to enjoy responsibly (RSA always applies).

The pinnacle of the collaboration arrives on August 1st when Australia's electronic icons The Presets take over the Alpine Bar for a high-energy DJ set. Formed in Sydney in 2003, The Presets are renowned for their electrifying fusion of dance energy, rock-inspired intensity and sonic flair.

"We're so excited to partner with Skrewball this season and embrace the unique and bold nature of the brand," said Thredbo Resort Partnerships Manager Tim Windshuttle. "And with The Presets capping it off, we're creating a moment that truly embodies the spirit of this partnership."

Through this partnership, Skrewball is bringing its signature, nutty spirit to Thredbo guests who know that the best part of the mountain often starts once the day's skiing is done.

"At Skrewball, we're all about shaking up tradition and bringing people together for unforgettable moments," said Steven Yeng, co-founder of Skrewball. "Partnering with Thredbo and bringing that energy to the slopes, capped off with The Presets DJ set, is the perfect way to celebrate winter the Skrewball way."

Throughout the season, guests can experience Skrewball across select venues at Thredbo, bringing the brand's smooth, sweet and nutty flavor to the resort's lively après-ski culture.

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For more information, visit SkrewballWhiskey.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram (@skrewballwhiskey).

For more information about winter events and experiences at Thredbo, visit thredbo.com.au.

About Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Flavoured Liqueur

Skrewball was founded by Steven Yeng, a Cambodian refugee, and his wife, Brittany, a former chemist who became a lawyer. Steven discovered his love of peanut butter shortly after arriving in the United States. Later, he began to integrate the quintessential American nut butter into a top-selling cocktail at a bustling downtown Ocean Beach (San Diego) bar he ran. Seeing the popularity, Brittany would take Steven's bestselling shot and help turn it into a shelf-stable liqueur with her chemistry background. Skrewball has won several awards, including the Best Flavoured Whiskey award at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition. The brand is rapidly expanding in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and beyond. For more information, visit www.skrewballwhiskey.com.

Enjoy Skrewball responsibly.

SOURCE Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Flavoured Liqueur