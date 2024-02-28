Three Brand-New Headwolf 2024 Tablets Debut: All With Android 14 And Netflix Widevine L1 Support

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Headwolf is launching three amazing tablets this year, including the new Fpad5 on February 1 and the new Wpad5 on February 22. Come see just how powerful they are!

Hpad6

Oversized Screen, Expansive Horizon

Max 12 inch|8GB+12GB+256GB|G99 | Android 14 | Widevine L1 Netflix|8800mAh

HEADWOLF Hpad6

February 25, 2024, Headwolf announced a new large-screen 12-inch, Android 14 tablet: Hpad6. It's an all-metal unibody tablet with a thickness of only 7.5mm and a weight of only 552g. It comes with the powerful G99 for more processing power.

1. Huge Screen, Slim Body

Hpad6 features a seamlessly fluid 12-inch display and a slim 7.5mm body, enhancing its overall aesthetic appeal. With an impressive 2000*1200 FHD resolution, it provides an immersive viewing experience that transports you into the world of movies.

2. Display More Game Visuals

The 12-inch screen of the Hpad6 is 150% larger than a 10-inch screen! With 16.7 million vibrant colors, an all-directional viewing angle, and a high contrast ratio of 1500:1, you can indulge in a high-definition gaming experience on this large display.

3. Multitask With 12-inch display

Hpad6 supports seamless multitasking, allowing multiple app to be displayed on its expansive 12-inch big screen. With the ability to watch movies on one side while taking notes on the other, productivity soars to new heights!

4. Marvel At Amazing Storage Space

8GB+128GB? Not enough! Hpad6 takes pride in astonishing 8GB (+12GB) RAM and 256GB ROM storage space. With 8GB RAM and an additional 16GB virtual memory, it delivers an astounding multitasking experience.

Meanwhile, 256GB ROM utilizes UFS 2.2 flash storage technology and aWriteBooster write acceleration technology, providing read and write speeds far surpassing ordinary DDR memory. Say goodbye to storage anxiety with Hpad6!

5. Top CPU Brings Excellent Experience

Hpad6 is equipped with the powerful G99 octa-core processor with 2 ARM Cortex-A76 and 6 Cortex-A55, which performs better in AnTuTu benchmarks, dissipates heat faster, and has more processing power.

6. True Widevine L1 Support，Enjoy Netflix Right away

With Widevine DRM L1 support, Hpad6 allows you to enjoy high-definition movies and TV shows from over 30 global mainstream video streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

Combined with the unique Smart Power Amplifier audio technology, let's feel the vibrations of every note and enjoy concert-like music experience.

Purchase Link:

https://item.rakuten.co.jp/headwolf/h6/

Fpad5

Explore Infinite Possibilities

Helio G99|Android 14|8.4 inch|Widevine L1|8GB（+8GB）+128GB| Dual Box Stereo Speakers

The Fpad5 is a powerful and cost-effective Headwolf Fire series tablet. With a built-in G99 powerful chip and G57 graphics card, multitasking ability and display effects are top-notch. It is silky smooth with the new Android 14 operating system. It also supports facial recognition, greatly improving ease of operation and playability.

Purchase Link:

https://item.rakuten.co.jp/headwolf/f5-copy/

Wpad5

Future At Your Fingertips

Android 14|WideVine L1|10.1 inch FHD|T606|4GB+4GB+128GB+2TB expand

Wpad5 has a large 10.1" screen and a T606 CPU for extremely fast operation; Widevine L1 certification allows you to enjoy the highest quality video; and the T606 CPU is the only CPU that can run at a higher speed than the T606 CPU. With a battery capacity of 5500mAh and more than 8 hours of continuous use, you can start a smart lifestyle with the Wpad5. Don't miss out on the excellent value for money!

Purchase Link:

https://item.rakuten.co.jp/headwolf/w5/

