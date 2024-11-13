HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pebsteel, a global leader in pre-engineered steel buildings and structural steel, celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey of building greatness. Since 1994, Pebsteel has redefined the pre-engineered steel industry, transforming blueprints into internationally recognized standards. Over three decades, Pebsteel has completed over 6,000 projects across 50 countries, setting the benchmark for quality, innovation, and industry leadership.

Three Decades of Innovation: Pebsteel’s Unstoppable Journey of Greatness in Building

From the outset, Pebsteel has stood out by turning innovation into impact. Co-founders Mr. Sami Kteily and Mr. Adib Kouteili brought international standards to Vietnam and Southeast Asia at a time when the concept of pre-engineered steel buildings was unfamiliar in the region. Today, Pebsteel's achievements echo across borders, with the company's advanced design, fabrication, and innovative solutions in pre-engineered building & structural steel helping shape iconic structures and industrial projects around the world.

What sets Pebsteel apart is its unwavering passion for excellence. Over the last 30 years, Pebsteel has built more than just steel structures; it has built a legacy of greatness. Every project is a testament to the company's commitment to pushing boundaries and turning client visions into reality with precision and efficiency. Signature projects like the Green Technology Complex in Dong Nai Province (the first of its kind in Vietnam to achieve LEED and LOTUS certifications) and the 128m wide column-free hangar in the Philippines demonstrate Pebsteel's capability to handle complex challenges and deliver results that stand the test of time.

The company's journey is fueled by a strong team of 1,400 dedicated employees who embody Pebsteel's spirit of relentlessly pursuing greatness. Empowered to make swift, impactful decisions, Pebsteel's team operates with a solution-driven mindset that prioritizes effectiveness in every project stage. Through continuous development and training, employees remain at the forefront of industry standards, enabling them to meet evolving client demands with precision and innovation. This strong foundation has not only strengthened client relationships but also solidified Pebsteel's reputation as a trusted partner known for delivering exceptional and dependable solutions across a diverse range of projects.

As Pebsteel reflects on its 30-year journey, it is also looking forward to the future. The company's commitment to shaping greatness in every project remains unshakable. "2024 marks a significant milestone for Pebsteel: the 30-year Journey of Building Greatness. Pebsteel does not merely construct sturdy and enduring structures; we deliver long-term value, cultivating strong relationships with our partners. Our strength comes not from one individual but from the collective power of over 1,400 employees. Together, we can achieve great things," said Mr. Sami Kteily, Executive Chairman of Pebsteel.

The story of Pebsteel is one of ambition, resilience, and an unstoppable journey of building greatness. As the company moves into the future, it is poised to continue transforming with the same passion, innovation, and excellence that have defined its first 30 years.

For more information about Pebsteel, its extensive portfolio of projects, and the company's vision for the future, please visit https://pebsteel.com/en/30yearscelebration/ .

SOURCE Pebsteel