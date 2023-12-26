THREE MALAYSIAN GALLERIES MAKE THEIR DEBUT AT ART SG 2024 -- SINGAPORE'S INTERNATIONAL CONTEMPORARY ART FAIR

Wei-Ling Gallery, Rissim Contemporary, and The Back Room will showcase works by Malaysia's leading contemporary artists, while other galleries also highlight notable Malaysian art practitioners

SINGAPORE, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, three new Malaysian galleries will present at the second edition of ART SG — the international contemporary art fair bringing the world to Singapore and Southeast Asia — while Malaysian artists are also highlighted in other galleries.

Running from 19 to 21 January 2024 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, ART SG is one of the highlights of Singapore Art Week, the city's annual celebration of the visual arts.

ART SG returns to Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore in January 2024.& Image courtesy of ART SG

ART SG 2024, organised by The Art Assembly and presented by founding and lead partner UBS, features 115 exceptional galleries from 33 countries and territories. A total of 39 new galleries will be joining the fair for the first time, of which three will be from Malaysia.

The world-class art fair comprises three main sectors:

GALLERIES , a showcase of diverse, multi-artist exhibitions;

, a showcase of diverse, multi-artist exhibitions; FOCUS which features galleries presenting solo or duo artist programs, or curated thematic presentations; and

which features galleries presenting solo or duo artist programs, or curated thematic presentations; and FUTURES, which supports younger galleries under the age of 10 years, presenting specially created presentations for ART SG.

Throughout the fair, visitors will also encounter dynamic, large-scale, site-specific installations as part of the PLATFORM sector; experience a curated FILM program hosted in collaboration with ArtScience Museum and participate in a TALKS program featuring art world thought leaders.

PROGRESSIVE PERSPECTIVES FROM DEBUTING MALAYSIAN GALLERIES

Three galleries from Kuala Lumpur will show for the first time at ART SG, offering insights into differing expressions and mediums from the Malaysian capital's burgeoning contemporary art scene.

Wei-Ling Gallery, part of ART SG 2024's FOCUS sector, will feature Malaysian trailblazer Wong Chee Mung's latest series, where he merges traditional painting with the cutting-edge realm of Augmented Reality (AR). Executed masterfully with layers of acrylic paint, each work by Wong Chee Meng unfolds as a multi-layered creation. Augmented Reality (AR) transforms passive observation into active interaction by the audience, forging a symbiotic relationship between observer and art.

The Back Room, part of ART SG's FUTURES sector, will present large, textile-based works broadly revolving around themes of identity and independence by three emerging talents from Southeast Asia and Central America: Marcos Kueh (Malaysia/Netherlands), Red Hong Yi (Malaysia), and Antonio Pichillá Quiacaín (Guatemala). The booth will be anchored by a fluorescent, multi-work woven installation by Marcos Kueh that touches on themes of the postcolonial subject, flanked by woven works by Antonio Pichillá Quiacaín inspired by his indigenous identity and Red Hong Yi's investigations into womanhood.

Spotlighting emerging Malaysian artists, Rissim Contemporary, part of the FUTURES sector, will showcase paintings by Paul Nickson Atia from his series "Torun Tana? (There Is Something About Home)" which delves deep into the artist's personal relationship with Sarawak and his Bidayuh heritage. Alongside are collage works by Saiful Razman from his series "Apartments", made from medical gauze and rolled tissue paper, inspired by the design of low-cost apartments in 1990s Kuala Lumpur.

OTHER MALAYSIAN ARTISTS TO WATCH

ART SG's main and largest sector — GALLERIES — will feature 68 leading international and regional galleries.

Chok Yue Zan — the winner of the 2017 UOB Painting of the Year (Malaysia) Competition — is one of two featured artists for Singapore gallery Art Porters Gallery's presentation, "Dual Realities: Unraveling the Upside Down World". The booth juxtaposes the works of Zan alongside Bestrizal Besta (Indonesia) to reveal two perspectives of our upside-down world. Zan's adept fusion of creativity, emotion, and technicality solidifies his stature as a multifaceted emerging artist in the region.

Returning gallery Richard Koh Fine Art (Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Singapore) will spotlight the evolving tapestry and rich visual language that characterises Southeast Asia's contemporary art scene through a group of artists from the region. Justin Lim and Yeoh Choo Kuan, both from Malaysia, are on show alongside Htein Lin (Myanmar), Oca Villamiel (Philippines), Ruben Pang (Singapore), and Yim Maline (Cambodia).

Over at Singapore gallery Art Seasons, contemporary Malaysian ceramic artist Umibaizurah is part of the presentation "TIME AND CHANGE". The seriousness of Umibaizurah's subject matter is camouflaged by the playful visual quality of her ceramic sculptures and assemblages.

THE WORLD AT ART SG 2024

In 2024, ART SG will host once again some of the world's best-known galleries including Gagosian, White Cube, Thaddaeus Ropac, Lehmann Maupin, neugerriemschneider, Xavier Hufkens, Galerie Gisela Capitain, Annely Juda Fine Art, Goodman Gallery, Kukje Gallery, P.P.O.W, Peres Projects, ShanghART Gallery, Ota Fine Arts, MadeIn Gallery, albertz benda and more.

"We are delighted to welcome the international art world back to Singapore once again with the second edition of ART SG," said Shuyin Yang, Fair Director, ART SG. "Collectors and visitors to the fair will be able to observe exceptional art presentations from Singapore and Southeast Asia, including established names and exciting new talents, alongside the best of global contemporary art from galleries across the world, through the fair's thoughtfully curated sectors and programs."

For more information about ART SG:

Website: artsg.com

Instagram: @art.sg

Facebook: @artsgfair

For more information about the Singapore Art Week:

Website: artweek.sg

Information and visuals can be found in the ART SG 2024 press kit .

SOURCE ART SG