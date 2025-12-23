Three More Coway Airmega Air Purifiers Approved by Sensitive Choice for Australians with Allergies and Asthma

- Three additional Coway Airmega models have been recognised by the National Asthma Council Australia for their potential to benefit those living with asthma and allergies.

SYDNEY, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the millions of Australians living with asthma or seasonal allergies, summer isn't just about making the most of long, sunny days. It also marks the height of hay fever season, and in Southern Australia, the drier climate during late spring and summer significantly amplifies the risk of bushfires.

With allergy and asthma symptoms often peaking at this time of year, many Australians are turning to air purifiers as an effective way to keep the air in their homes clean. By capturing airborne pollen, allergens and other irritants, air purifiers help create more comfortable indoor environments.

Coway, South Korea's leading wellness tech company, announced today that their Airmega 350, 100 and 50 models have been newly recognised under the Sensitive Choice program by the National Asthma Council Australia.

Products carrying the Sensitive Choice logo have been assessed and approved by the National Asthma Council Australia for their potential to improve the lives of people with asthma or allergies. Four of Coway's Airmega models – the Airmega Mighty and the Airmega 150, 250 and 400 – have already received approval from the Sensitive Choice program, and this latest addition of three further models serves to strengthen Coway's commitment to providing Australians with a wide range of options geared towards healthier indoor living.

The Airmega models to most recently receive approval under the Sensitive Choice program provide options for a wide range of room sizes and air purification needs:

Airmega 350: Ideal for large areas such as offices and commercial spaces, the Airmega 350 purifies spaces up to 182m² in size in just 60 minutes. Its aerodynamic blades deliver high-volume airflow through controlled vortices for stablised, efficient performance.

All three models are equipped with Coway's proprietary 3-stage HEPA filtration system capable of removing 99.999% of nano-sized particles down to 0.01 microns – smaller than most allergens, bacteria, mould and pollen – and efficiently reducing smoke and other unpleasant odours for healthier and fresher indoor air.

Additional features and functionalities of Coway's Airmega models include:

Real-Time Air Quality Indicator (AQI) : A colour-coded display that provides users with easy oversight of their indoor air quality.

: A colour-coded display that provides users with easy oversight of their indoor air quality. Smart Auto & Sleep Mode : Smart Auto Mode automatically adjusts airflow based on air quality, while Sleep Mode ensures lower noise and reduced lighting for undisturbed rest.

: Smart Auto Mode automatically adjusts airflow based on air quality, while Sleep Mode ensures lower noise and reduced lighting for undisturbed rest. Easy Maintenance : A convenient indicator reminds users when it's time to replace filters.

: A convenient indicator reminds users when it's time to replace filters. Touchscreen Control: The control panel provides quick access to key functions such as the timer, night light and child lock.

In order to help more Australians breathe easier this allergen season, Coway is offering exclusive discounts during Amazon's Boxing Day sale. From December 24th to 30th, selected Airmega models will be available at discounts of up to 38% off.

For more information or to purchase Coway's Airmega air purifiers, visit Amazon Australia.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. BEREX, the company's sleep & wellness brand, aims to improve the quality of life through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. In 2025, the company launched Coway Life Solution, a premium elder care platform offering personalized care solutions tailored to different life stages. For more information, please visit https://au.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

