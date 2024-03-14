SINGAPORE, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliance Capital is pleased to launch the sale of three adjoining ground floor commercial units within Bukit Timah Plaza, a mixed-use commercial and residential development. Bukit Timah Plaza stands as a symbol of luxury and prime location, attracting discerning investors and businesses alike. The ground floor strata units, now available for sale, present a rare opportunity to secure a prime piece of commercial real estate in this coveted location. Sized from approximately 301 to 635 sq ft, these units redefine prime commercial real estate with their main road frontage, strategically positioned just beside the entrance and drop-off point, ensuring unparalleled visibility.

THREE PRIME ADJOINING GROUND FLOOR COMMERCIAL STRATA UNITS AT BUKIT TIMAH PLAZA FOR SALE

Bukit Timah Plaza is an iconic mixed-use development comprising a four-storey retail podium as well as Sherwood Towers, a residential development comprising 270 units. Built in the late 1970s, it has undergone several renovations to keep it up to date with modern shopping standards. Located in the heart of Bukit Timah, the retail podium is anchored by one of the largest NTUC FairPrice Finest stores in Singapore that operates 24 hours, occupying more than 40,000 square feet space and a crowd puller in the area. It is also home to popular F&B outlets, retail shops, learning and educational hubs, medical, as well as two banking halls. The development is well served by more than 427 car parking lots spanning across three floors on level 3, basement 2 and basement 3, adding an extra sense of convenience for both shoppers and occupiers, enjoying direct access to both the retail podium and residential blocks of Bukit Timah Plaza.

The development is strategically located in one of the most affluent areas in the central region of Singapore, well-known for its high-end residential neighborhoods, luxurious homes and prestigious schools. Over the next few years, more than 1,500 residential units and serviced apartments will be completed and expected to inject more vibrancy to the area. The development is well positioned to cater to the growing demand from the increased catchment in future.

Sitting on an island site, Bukit Timah Plaza commands prominent main road frontages along Jalan Anak Bukit, Upper Bukit Timah Road and Dunearn Road. It is also highly accessible to the rest of the island via Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), and within walking distance from both Beauty World and King Albert Park MRT station on the Downtown Line.

Sammi Lim, Founder and Executive Director, Brilliance Capital Pte Ltd, said: "Bukit Timah Plaza has always been synonymous with prime real estate, and these ground floor strata units epitomize the essence of strategic location and high visibility. Priced at a compelling $4.8 million, the trio of strata units, each boasting individual titles and seamlessly contiguous, is a palatable quantum for investors seeking a lucrative venture in a high-traffic locale. The units are currently tenanted and investors can seamlessly step into a premium investment with immediate returns. This is an astute choice for those seeking both stability and growth in their investment portfolio.

We have further observed that investors who are looking for steady cash flow, potential income appreciation, and a resilient asset class are entering or actively looking out for opportunities to enter the commercial sector. The buyer pool would include local and overseas investors, corporates, private funds, family offices, and ultra-high net worth individuals. We do expect keen interest from owner-occupiers as well, who are looking for a strategic business location with unmatched visibility and accessibility. These ground floor strata units at Bukit Timah Plaza not only offer an attractive investment proposition but also serve as an ideal space for businesses seeking a premium storefront in a prime district. As the commercial real estate landscape continues to evolve, these units stand out as a compelling choice for those seeking stability, growth, and long-term value in their property investments."

One notable advantage for potential buyers is the exemption from Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty (ABSD) and Seller's Stamp Duty (SSD), typical of commercial properties, further enhancing the appeal of this offering.

Brilliance Capital is the sole marketing agent for this private treaty sale.

Brilliance Capital is a boutique real estate consultancy that provides advisory and agency services covering commercial and industrial investments, residential sales, and leasing services of all asset classes. Brilliance Capital is the brainchild of Sammi Lim – an extension of herself and her dedication in helping clients buy, sell, lease their properties, especially for corporates, institutional funds, ultra-high net worth individuals and private family funds that aim to diversify into real-estate investments.

