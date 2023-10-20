HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Hyatt Saigon announces the appointment of Maël Monchauzou as Square One's French Chef de Cuisine, Gilles Delaloy as Pastry Chef and Alexandre Custeau as Beverage Manager in charge of 2 Lam Son Bar. The master trio will join forces to solidify the leading position of Park Hyatt Saigon restaurants and bars on Ho Chi Minh city's food and beverage scene.

Three renowned masters join Park Hyatt Saigon for a new chapter of luxury.

Born in Monaco, Maël Monchauzou's profound passion for food and hospitality found its roots within the very heart of his home. Commencing his culinary odyssey at the tender age of 14, Maël has sharpened his skills through prominent roles in Michelin-starred restaurants, such as Le Louis XV (3 Michelin stars), and Joel Robuchon (2 Michelin stars). With a strong background in French cuisine, Chef Maël now stands as the driving force behind Square One French Kitchen to uphold the prestige of French haute cuisine and strengthen the position of Square One in the Michelin Guide.

At the same time, with an impressive culinary journey spanning three decades and enriched by distinguished tenures in France, USA, Mexico, Malaysia, Singapore, and Spain, Gilles Delaloy brings a wealth of experience and expertise to elevate the art of patisserie at Park Hyatt Saigon while retaining the European fundamentals that underpin the hotel's world-class pastry heritage. "My connection with Saigon began a decade ago when I first visited the city and instantly fell in love. Park Hyatt Saigon has held a special place in my aspirations since then, inspiring me to take the reins of The Pastry Boutique and Chocolaterie." – shares Chef Gilles.

Taking the role of Beverage Manager, Alexandre Custeau brings with him a remarkable 14 years of excellence in the bar and spirit industry. His extensive experience spans across prestigious hotels in both Canada and China, where he has honed his craft and developed a deep passion for mixology and guest satisfaction. Alexandre is poised to foster 2 Lam Son bar's reputation and drive the hotel beverage program with innovative concepts to achieve unparalleled service standards, thus establishing a new precedent for the city's mixology industry.

While the trio's roles may differ, their expertise, creativity, and dedication to their respective crafts will collectively make Park Hyatt Saigon a beacon of culinary and mixological excellence in the city. Mr Frédéric Boulin, General Manager of Park Hyatt Saigon, welcomes the three masters to Park Hyatt Saigon family: "We are delighted to welcome Gilles, Maël and Alexandre to our stellar team. Their talent and passion align perfectly with our commitment to offering guests unforgettable experiences. With the addition of the three masters, we aim to set new industry benchmarks, enhancing the reputation and legacy of our Park Hyatt brand."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD HI-RES PHOTOS

SOURCE Park Hyatt Saigon