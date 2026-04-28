ThunderSoft Launches AquaDrive AIOS 2.1, Leading the Industry Shift from SDV to AI-Defined Vehicles (AIDV)

BEIJING, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, ThunderSoft (stock code: 300496), a global leader in intelligent operating systems, officially unveiled AquaDrive AIOS 2.1. This groundbreaking solution represents the industry's first unified experience architecture consolidating cockpit, autonomous driving (ADAS), navigation, and AI Agents, marking a pivotal paradigm shift from Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV) to AI-Defined Vehicles (AIDV).

Built on a full-stack AI-native four-layer architecture (Data-Model-System-Application), AquaDrive AIOS 2.1 addresses complex challenges in central computing, including data governance and heterogeneous compatibility.

Key Technological Highlights:

Cockpit-Driving Fusion: Eliminates boundaries between traditional domains, laying the foundation for a centralized AI agent architecture.

Eliminates boundaries between traditional domains, laying the foundation for a centralized AI agent architecture. End-to-End AI Integration: Shifts from rule-driven to cognition-driven intelligence, providing a springboard for L3 to L5 autonomy and resolving long-tail corner cases.

Shifts from rule-driven to cognition-driven intelligence, providing a springboard for L3 to L5 autonomy and resolving long-tail corner cases. ISR as Desktop: A unified real-time interface merging Map, Surround Reality (SR), and video streams, reducing cognitive load for drivers through seamless, touchless interaction.

A unified real-time interface merging Map, Surround Reality (SR), and video streams, reducing cognitive load for drivers through seamless, touchless interaction. Upgraded Kanzi 4 Engine: The industry-leading 3D HMI engine now supports multi-screen fusion. Kanzi was deployed in over 14 million vehicles in 2025 alone.

The industry-leading 3D HMI engine now supports multi-screen fusion. Kanzi was deployed in over 14 million vehicles in 2025 alone. Starlight-Level Night Vision: Provides clear visual enhancement in ultra-low-light conditions (<1 Lux) for 24/7 awareness.

"The intelligent vehicle is evolving from a transportation tool to a mobile intelligent agent," said Larry Geng, Co-Founder and Executive President of ThunderSoft. "This AI-powered transformation of the physical world has just begun."

Driving Value Across the Industry For OEMs, the platform shortens development cycles and enables unique brand visual styles. For consumers, it standardizes luxury-level AI interactions, creating a "perception-anticipation-service" experience.

ThunderSoft's strategic expertise is backed by proven mass-production experience in over 50 million vehicles globally, including brands such as Volkswagen, Porsche, Toyota, and Geely. The company's HMI platform recently won the 2026 iF Design Award for excellence in UX design.

About ThunderSoft

ThunderSoft (SZ: 300496) is a world-leading provider of intelligent operating system products and technologies. With a global R&D network across 14 countries, ThunderSoft empowers the physical world through its AIOS and edge-intelligence solutions, spanning automotive, AIoT, robotics, and smart industry sectors. For more information, please visit www.thundersoft.com.

SOURCE ThunderSoft