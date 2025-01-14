Thunes and Hyperwallet, a PayPal Service, Expand Payout Access for Merchants Across Asia-Pacific

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today welcomes Hyperwallet , a PayPal service for global payouts, as a Member of Thunes' Direct Global Network. As part of this network, Hyperwallet customers can quickly and reliably send money in real-time to more than 450 million mobile wallets and bank accounts across Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam[i].

According to a 2024 report by Deloitte on cross-border payments, the Asia Pacific region makes up nearly 70% of global digital wallet spend. With this new alliance, Hyperwallet can help its expansive global merchant base, including some of the world's best-known ride-hailing super apps, marketplaces and social media platforms, offer customers their preferred method of access to funds.

Floris de Kort, CEO of Thunes, said: "Welcoming PayPal's Hyperwallet into our Direct Global Network underscores our ability to provide powerful new capabilities to top-tier fintechs. With our extensive network that directly, transparently and dependably connects to over 7 billion bank accounts and mobile wallets worldwide, combined with our SmartX Treasury System and our Fortress Compliance Platform, Thunes is uniquely positioned to support Hyperwallet to increase its reach in fast growing geographies to enhance its cross-border payment services."

Payout preferences for consumers vary widely across the APAC region depending on banking penetration, the proliferation of real-time payment schemes and the usage of digital wallets in each market. Thunes recently released " From Cash to QR Codes: Unpacking Southeast Asia's Diverse Payments Culture ," exploring the region's evolving payment landscape and showcasing digital wallet payment adoption rates of over 30% in countries like the Philippines and Indonesia.

[i] To date, this is currently live in Korea, with additional markets to light up in 2025.

