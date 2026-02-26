Thunes Awarded Bronze Medal by EcoVadis for Commitment to Global Sustainability Standards

Thunes joins a select group of global payments companies in pursuit of ESG excellence under the EcoVadis standards.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announces it has been awarded a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis, a global leader in business sustainability assessments. This recognition places Thunes in the top 35% of all companies evaluated by EcoVadis globally over the past 12 months.

EcoVadis assesses more than 130,000 companies across 180 countries, using a rigorous framework of 21 sustainability criteria grouped into four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The methodology is aligned with leading international standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000.

Thunes is an early adopter of these rigorous global benchmarks. By securing this rating, it joins a select group of global payments leaders proactively validating their operational integrity through EcoVadis' third-party certification.

Since first reporting to EcoVadis in 2022, Thunes has demonstrated a continued commitment to transparency, accountability, and improvement in its ESG practices. The Bronze Medal reflects the company's commitment to embedding responsible business practices across its global operations while advancing its mission of enabling greater financial inclusion worldwide.

Chloé Mayenobe , Deputy CEO of Thunes, said: "As the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, Thunes is dedicated to driving financial inclusion and operating with the highest levels of integrity. Securing this EcoVadis Bronze Medal is a clear validation of our team's dedication to building a more sustainable and equitable global economy. For us, ESG is an ongoing journey, and we will continue to refine our strategy to ensure our growth creates a positive, lasting impact for our partners, people, and the planet."

In addition to the EcoVadis rating, Thunes is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and is committed to advancing its sustainability performance through evidence-based roadmaps and responsible governance practices. Thunes remains focused on enabling the next billion end users to participate in the global economy while upholding rigorous international sustainability standards.

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets, stablecoin wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 14 locations, including Atlanta, Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai.

https://www.thunes.com/

