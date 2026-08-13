Thunes Expands Web3 Infrastructure with EURC to Enable Instant Euro Treasury Funding

Thunes to integrate the MiCA-compliant EURC stablecoin across major blockchains, serving as a critical bridge between digital assets and traditional fiat.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announced the expansion of its stablecoin liquidity management capabilities with the launch of EURC* prefunding. By integrating Circle's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA)-compliant, euro-backed stablecoin EURC, Thunes is expanding its treasury funding capabilities and enabling its Network Members to optimise their treasury operations with 24/7 global value movement.

This development builds on Thunes' collaboration with Circle in October 2024, which introduced USDC-powered liquidity to Thunes' Direct Global Network. With the addition of EURC, eligible Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network can use EURC as their liquidity currency to prefund transactions and manage treasury flows with greater speed, flexibility and operational continuity.

For businesses managing cross-border payment flows, EURC prefunding enables 24/7 treasury operations unconstrained by traditional banking hours. This gives Network Members the ability to fund high-value euro transactions instantly, including during weekends and holidays, while maintaining the liquidity needed to respond to demand in real time.

Consistent with Thunes' network-agnostic architecture, EURC prefunding is supported across major blockchains including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Base (BASE) and Stellar (XLM).

By bridging digital assets with over 90 fiat currencies, Thunes allows its Members including fintechs, neobanks, payment service providers (PSPs) and gig-economy platforms, to move funds seamlessly between both ecosystems with instant settlement. Thunes also enables Web3-native companies to fund their accounts directly from their digital treasuries using a native, MiCA-compliant Euro asset instead of converting to fiat first, saving time and reducing operational costs.

Chloé Mayenobe, Deputy CEO of Thunes said: "At Thunes, we pride ourselves on being early adopters who consistently push the boundaries of payment interoperability. Integrating EURC prefunding is a natural evolution of our vision to seamlessly bridge traditional fiat with the digital asset economy. By offering a fully MiCA-compliant Euro asset across five leading blockchains, we are giving our partners the ultimate flexibility to move value 24/7, capture traffic spikes, and manage treasury flows instantly and securely."

Kash Razzaghi, Chief Commercial Officer at Circle said: "Thunes is building the kind of global payment infrastructure that can translate stablecoin utility into real business value. With EURC now supporting treasury funding on the Thunes network, businesses can access regulated euro liquidity with the speed, flexibility, and operational continuity needed for modern cross-border payments."

*EURC and USDC are issued by regulated affiliates of Circle. See Circle's list of regulatory authorizations at circle.com/legal/licenses.

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SOURCE Thunes