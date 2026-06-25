Thunes Recognised With Double Win at The Juniper Research Future Digital Awards For Second Year Running

Thunes awarded Platinum for Best Cross-Border Platform and Gold for Best B2B Payments, recognising its position as the engine connecting disparate local and global financial systems.

LONDON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announced it has secured two prestigious titles at the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments 2026. This year, Thunes' Direct Global Network won the Platinum Award for Best Cross-Border Payments Platform, while its Business Payments solution was honoured with the Gold Award for Best B2B Payment Platform.

Juniper Research's annual Future Digital Awards recognise organisations that deliver impactful innovation, agility, and market disruption within the financial technology sector. The 2026 awards marks the second year running that Thunes has been recognised, after double wins in 2025. Judged by an independent panel of industry analysts, these back-to-back accolades demonstrate Thunes' continued market momentum and technical leadership in cross-border money movement.

Crucially, the recognition highlights Thunes' core capabilities as the foundational infrastructure for interoperability between fragmented financial ecosystems and local payment systems. By bridging the gap between traditional banks, mobile wallets and digital assets, Thunes ensures value moves universally, instantly, and securely.

Driving Global Connectivity in Payments Infrastructure

Platinum Winner – Best Cross-Border Payments Platform: Awarded to the Thunes Direct Global Network. Built on proprietary architecture, the Network connects Thunes' Members to over 12 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts, alongside 15 billion cards across 140 countries. It addresses the friction of cross-border transactions by deploying its advanced SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform to give Members secure global money movement with total transparency and real-time settlement capabilities.

Awarded to the Thunes Direct Global Network. Built on proprietary architecture, the Network connects Thunes' Members to over 12 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts, alongside 15 billion cards across 140 countries. It addresses the friction of cross-border transactions by deploying its advanced SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform to give Members secure global money movement with total transparency and real-time settlement capabilities. Gold Winner – Best B2B Payment Platform: Awarded to Thunes' specialised Business Payments solution. Tailored to offer reliable and transparent financial institutions, neobanks, enterprises, marketplaces, gig economy platforms and software providers, the solution optimises all types of payments for businesses, including salary and supplier payments, invoice payments and prefunding. It enables seamless cross-currency treasury management and localised distribution in dozens of currencies to billions of endpoints, eliminating legacy barriers.

Andrew Stewart, Chief Revenue Officer at Thunes, commented: "These awards from Juniper Research reflect the market-leading nature of the cross-border payment solutions we deliver every single day. Our focus is on providing our Members with a highly interoperable network that removes systemic friction and enables them to scale effortlessly across borders. Recognition like this underscores the strength of our infrastructure and fuels our commitment. We are incredibly grateful to our Members for their continued trust and collaboration."

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SOURCE Thunes