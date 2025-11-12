Thunes Launches Account Top Up and Withdrawal Solutions for Major Digital Asset Platforms

New solutions enable major digital asset companies to facilitate on-ramp and off-ramp transactions and connect seamlessly with traditional finance to accelerate global growth

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, has launched Account Top Up and Withdrawal solutions for major digital asset platforms to connect seamlessly with traditional finance and scale globally.

The new enterprise-grade solutions give leading exchanges, infrastructure providers, networks and issuers the ability to enable instant, compliant on- and off-ramps for their end-users in their local payment methods and currencies.

The Account Top Up solution provides direct local payment methods for on-ramp transactions, while the Account Withdrawal solution delivers fast and transparent fiat payouts across 40+ markets. Both are supported by Thunes' Fortress Compliance Platform and SmartX Treasury System, ensuring regulatory integrity, faster settlements, and improved liquidity management.

These launches also build on Thunes' recent innovations, including stablecoin prefunding for 24/7 treasury operations and Thunes' Pay-to-Stablecoin-Wallets solution , which enables instant stablecoin payouts in over 130 countries.

The digital assets market is projected to grow by $10 billion over the next year. By joining Thunes' Direct Global Network, major digital asset companies can now offer account top up and withdrawal capabilities via a single integration, speeding up time to market and removing operational friction to capitalise on the industry's growth.

Chloe Mayenobe, President and COO of Thunes, said: "Thunes is connecting fiat and digital finance through one trusted Direct Global Network. Our new Account Top Up and Withdrawal solutions give digital asset platforms the infrastructure they need to operate globally, with speed, compliance and interoperability."

Elie Bertha, Chief Product Officer at Thunes, said: "Digital asset companies are growing rapidly, but they are being held back by fragmented payment systems and compliance barriers. By enabling stablecoin prefunding and global fiat access for account top up and withdrawals in one unified solution, we're delivering the flexibility and reach that leading digital asset companies need to operate and scale confidently across borders."

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets, stablecoin wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay HK and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 14 locations, including Atlanta, Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

