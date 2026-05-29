Thunes Named a Global Leader in Cross-Border Payments by FXC Intelligence for Eighth Consecutive Year

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, has been recognised in FXC Intelligence's prestigious Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies for 2026 list. This marks the eighth consecutive year that Thunes has secured its position on the definitive list, which tracks and analyses more than 15,000 companies across the global payments landscape.

The recognition highlights Thunes' continued commitment to solving the complexities of global money movement, through its Direct Global Network. The company is driving new innovations to achieve global payment interoperability in all corners of the world, bridging traditional banking infrastructure with mobile wallets and digital assets through initiatives such as its direct integration with Swift and stablecoin liquidity adoption.

Daniel Webber, CEO and Founder at FXC Intelligence, said: "Thunes has built one of the most extensive and strategically important cross-border payment networks in the world, connecting a vast range of payment endpoints across bank accounts, cards and digital wallets and enabling money to move quickly and reliably across markets that are often difficult to serve. Its continued expansion and its growing engagement with stablecoin settlement reflect a platform that is as focused on the future of payments as it is on serving the needs of today's market. Thunes' inclusion in FXC Intelligence's 2026 Cross-Border Payments 100 reflects the scale and strategic value of the network it has built."

Today, Thunes' Direct Global Network connects directly to over 720 Members and covers 140 countries in 90 currencies, reaching 12 billion bank accounts, mobile wallets, stablecoin wallets, 15 billion cards and 220 local payment methods. Underpinning its Network, Thunes' SmartX Treasury System leverages AI and stablecoin prefunding for real-time liquidity, and its Fortress Compliance Platform ensures secure delivery of transactions, supported by 50 payment licences from around the world.

Chloe Mayenobe, Deputy CEO at Thunes, commented: "Being recognised by FXC Intelligence for eight consecutive years is a fantastic testament to our team's relentless focus on innovation and execution. By growing our Direct Global Network and uniting financial ecosystems that were never designed to speak to one another, we ensure our Members can operate without boundaries, even in hard-to-reach pockets of the world. We are incredibly proud of this recognition and remain dedicated to strengthening the infrastructure that keeps money moving quickly and reliably, at global scale."

Mathieu Limousi, Chief Marketing Officer of Thunes, added: "This recognition from FXC Intelligence reinforces our position as a leading global force in payment infrastructure. Our brand is synonymous with building direct connections that challenge the status quo, and staying on this definitive industry list for eight straight years reflects our sustained market impact. Since the inception of this list, the fintech landscape has evolved dramatically, but Thunes has consistently anticipated market shifts, expanding our proprietary Network to deliver real-time, cross-border payments that empower businesses, banks and neobanks, gig-economy platforms, money transfer operators and digital wallets globally."

SOURCE Thunes