Thunes Triumphs with Double Win at 2025 APAC Payments Excellence Awards

Emerging Payments Association Asia recognises Thunes in two prestigious categories

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, has secured two top honours at the 2025 APAC Payments Excellence Awards: Excellence in Cross-Border Payments and Best B2C Payments Experience.

Hosted by the Emerging Payments Association Asia (EPAA), the awards celebrate the most forward-thinking players shaping the future of payments in the region. This marks the second consecutive year Thunes has secured the Excellence in Cross-Border Payments title, cementing its position as the go-to leader for instant and inclusive global money movement.

The wins highlight Thunes' momentum in expanding its connected and trusted Direct Global Network which spans 130 countries in over 80 currencies, with more than 22 billion endpoints including mobile wallets, bank accounts, stablecoin wallets, cards and cash pick up locations. As the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, Thunes empowers its Members and their end users to move money across borders faster, smarter, and more transparently than ever before.

Mathieu Limousi, Chief Marketing Officer at Thunes, said: "These awards are a powerful validation of Thunes' original vision to make international payments as easy and accessible as sending a text. We're incredibly proud to be recognised once again by EPAA, as proof that our relentless innovation, world-class Network, and commitment to financial inclusion are transforming the way the world moves money. We are grateful to our team for continuing to push boundaries every day, and to our Members for their ongoing trust and belief in Thunes."

Daphne Huang, Chief Government Affairs Officer at Thunes, added: "Winning both of these awards in Asia, our home region, underscores the strength of our Network and the trust our Members place in Thunes to deliver at scale. From global brands to emerging fintechs, we're enabling transparent, secure global payments that drive real impact for billions of people worldwide. This latest recognition fuels our ambition to set new industry benchmarks and lead the next wave of payment innovation across APAC and beyond."

SOURCE Thunes