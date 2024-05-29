Tianfu New Area Accelerates the Construction of a Modern Industrial System

Industrial Introduction and Urban Construction Resonating Together

CHENGDU, China, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the vibrant spring of March, Xinglong Lake is brimming with vitality, symbolizing the high-quality development of a modern industrial system of the park city. Recently, Party-Masses Work Department of CPC Sichuan Tianfu New Area Work Committee organized the second phase of a high-quality development media research and observation activity. A group of journalists from major central and provincial media outlets visited various industrial and corporate parks in Tianfu New Area to conduct on-site research on the area's high-quality industrial development, providing in-depth insights into the key supports behind the rapid construction of a modern industrial system and the sustainable urban development of Tianfu New Area.

Optimizing Industrial Spatial Distribution Guided by Urban Functions

Three Urban Function Groups constructs the "Four Beams and Eight Pillars" of the Industrial System

In mid-spring, the serene waters of Xinglong Lake reflect the innovative and thriving spirit of Chengdu Science City. The Tianfu Intelligent Port project, located in the core area of Chengdu Science City, is in its final optimization stage and will soon welcome a large number of enterprises. As a comprehensive industrial park, it focuses on attracting new economy industries such as artificial intelligence and big data, as well as green low-carbon industries centered around smart energy. The project emphasizes an integrated ecosystem of "scientific and technological project incubation, commercialization of scientific and technological achievements services, and lakeside commercial facilities," aiming to create a center for commercialization of scientific and technological achievements and a platform for digital economic development.

Chengdu Science City, where Tianfu Intelligent Port is located, is one of the three major industrial function areas successfully established in Tianfu New Area. In recent years, Tianfu New Area has focused on four core functions: pilot demonstration of park city, innovation source transformation, inland opening gateway, and Tianfu Central Legal Services District. Additionally, it emphasizes three unique functions: leading the digital economy, clustering cultural and creative industries, and providing full-cycle technological and financial services. This has led to the strategic development of three industrial function zones: Tianfu Central Business District, Chengdu Science City, and Tianfu Digital Cultural and Creative City.

Chengdu Science City has systematically developed major strategic initiatives like the Chengdu-Chongqing (Xinglong Lake) comprehensive science center, and the Tianfu Laboratory. It comprises an integrated functional group of "one island, one center, one base, and four parks," focusing on scientific research, technological innovation, industrial drive, and innovative ecosystems. Key areas include big data and artificial intelligence, high-end software and operating systems, integrated circuits, and ecological protection, along with future tracks such as satellite internet and advanced computing. Currently, it has attracted 217 major projects, including ZTE, and 37 Fortune Global 500 companies, attracting and nurturing over 1,200 high-tech enterprises and more than 30,000 new economy enterprises.

Just a few kilometers north of Xinglong Lake lies the Tianfu Central Business District, covering an area of 50.3 square kilometers. Over the past few years, this area has developed into a hub led by headquarters economy, empowered by exhibitions and expositions, and characterized by legal services. It has hosted over 600 exhibition activities, including the Western China International Fair and the China Food & Drinks Fair. The area is also home to China's first provincial-level legal service cluster, the Tianfu Central Legal Services District, which has attracted over 300 high-level legal service institutions. A "15-minute living circle" with balanced cultural and educational facilities has been established, forming a high-quality industrial community that attracts urban elites.

Moreover, Tianfu Digital Cultural and Creative City, one of the three major urban groups and the main carrier of the city's cultural and creative (digital cultural and creative) development, has established the city's first international living room for Sino-Italian cultural exchange. It continues to promote the construction of high-quality industrial chains, focusing on developing the digital audiovisual, digital consumption, and digital terminal industries. The city has signed 73 major projects, including the Southwest Headquarters of China Record Corporation and the A8 Online Literature and Film & TV Audiovisual Base, with a total agreed investment of over 100 billion yuan.

Harnessing Major Projects to Drive High-Quality Development

Promoting High-Quality Development Through High-Quality Project Construction

At the China Power Construction West Innovation Center in the Tianfu Central Business District, Power Construction of China West Regional Headquarters, China Power Construction West Construction Investment and Development Company and other 12 high-quality Chinese power construction enterprises have settled here and realized practical operation. The entire project integrates the group's strengths in energy, water resources and environmental governance, and infrastructure construction, planning to establish the China Power Construction West Regional Headquarters with administrative management, financial settlement, investment procurement, and production-finance services.

In recent years, the Tianfu Central Business District has attracted 137 major industrial projects, including China Merchants Group, Power China, Luzhou Laojiao, Kobe Medical, and Xinjiang Guanghui Group, with a total investment exceeding 270 billion yuan. Among these, 36 are high-level Fortune 500 enterprises.

Since the approval of Tianfu New Area, a series of major transportation, water conservancy, scientific, and industrial projects have been completed and put into operation. The urban road network, including the "three vertical and one horizontal" roads, has surpassed 1,000 kilometers. Open platforms like the Western China International Expo City, Tianfu International Conference Center, and Bonded Logistics Center (Type B) have been built and utilized. Major scientific and technological support platforms, such as Tianfu Xinglong Lake Laboratory, National Sichuan-Tibet Railway Technology Innovation Center, and National Supercomputing Center in Chengdu, have started operations. Significant scientific infrastructure, including the Multi-Scale Vector Optical Field Space-Time Control Verification Device and Multi-Modal Rail Transit Dynamic Model Test Platform, have been successively established. High-quality public service institutions, such as West China Tianfu Hospital, Tianfu Middle School, and Guanghui Art Museum, have been completed and put into operation, injecting strong momentum into the high-quality economic and social development of Tianfu New Area.

Last month, the Direct Administration Zone of Sichuan Tianfu New Area held a major project on-site promotion event for the first quarter of 2024, advancing 54 key projects with a total investment of 23.23 billion yuan. This further emphasized the role of project construction in expanding effective investment and achieving a "good start" for the first quarter, laying a solid foundation for development throughout the year.

2024 marks the tenth anniversary of Tianfu New Area's approval as a national-level new area. This year, Tianfu New Area will comprehensively enhance project planning, acquisition, and implementation efforts, fully commencing major projects such as the Phoenix-inhabited Valley and Phoenix-inhabited Wetland Technology Transformation Base. It will accelerate the construction of key supporting projects such as the Chengdu Sci-Tech Innovation Eco-Island, CNOCEAN Building, Tianfu High-Speed Railway Station, and various laboratories. Additionally, it aims to establish new educational projects, such as the Chengdu No. 7 Middle School Yucai Science City Branch and the Experimental Primary School Lakeside Road Campus, and strive for national medical centers (Chinese medicine) and national oral medicine centers. The continuous and vigorous project construction will firmly support the high-quality development of the new area.

Continuously Introducing Strategic Emerging and Future Industries

Accelerating the Construction of a Modern Industrial System Guided by Industrial Circles and Strong Chains

Located on the southwest side of Xinglong Lake, Ronggang Innovation Park is focusing on building diversified office spaces that meet modern business needs, one-stop operation services, and enterprise service solution platforms. It attracts many innovative, entrepreneurial, and high-growth companies and professional incubators, especially in key industries such as the digital economy and cultural creativity. Just across the street, the Xinglong Lake Technology Integration and Transformation Base is creating a technology scene experience center and a pioneer demonstration area for urban industrial parks, integrating scientific innovation, R&D design, small-scale trials, flexible small-batch production, industrial chain SME incubation, urban industrial services, and commercial and living facilities.

Complex industrial parks like Ronggang Innovation Park, Xinglong Lake Technology Integration and Transformation Base, and Phoenix-inhabited Wetland Technology Transformation Base will provide direct support for continuously introducing strategic emerging and future industries into Tianfu New Area.

In recent years, Tianfu New Area has actively implemented the strategy of industrial circles and strong industrial chains, accelerating the clustering of key industries, and promoting the digitalization of industries and the application of digital technologies. In 2023, Tianfu New Area's digital economy grew rapidly, with 14 projects, including ZTE Southwest Innovation Center, achieving significant progress. The revenue of regulated software and information technology service industries grew by 40.3%. Moreover, a modern industrial system supported by urban industry, modern services, and modern urban agriculture is rapidly forming. In 2023, the Phoenix-inhabited Valley Science and Innovation Demonstration Park construction began, introducing over 100 intelligent manufacturing projects, including Zhensheng Data and Kedao Chip Nation. Various exhibitions, such as the Golden Panda Awards, China International Copyright Expo, and Chengdu International Auto Show, were held, with the exhibition area increasing by 72% compared to 2019. Additionally, 29 modern financial enterprises, primarily private equity investment funds, were established, with the management scale exceeding 600 billion yuan. The world's first 20-story unmanned vertical plant factory was put into use, and rural residents' per capita disposable income increased by 6.3%, making Tianfu New Area an advanced unit in Sichuan Province's rural revitalization for three consecutive years.

In February, CPC Sichuan Tianfu New Area Work Committee and Administrative Committee held the 2024 work conference, proposing the main work theme of "gathering people and thriving industries" for the year. They will implement the "three doubling actions" of enhancing innovation capability, urban industry, and governance efficiency, further driving the transformation and upgrading of the industrial structure and strengthening the support of the real economy.

Currently, Tianfu New Area is committed to positioning urban industry as a key move for promoting industrial transformation and upgrading. It focuses on innovating industrial space supply modes, exploring the development path of industrial buildings, and actively targeting new high-end industrial blue oceans. It emphasizes urban industry, focusing on fields such as aerospace and rail transit, accelerating the construction and operation of professional carriers like Phoenix-inhabited Valley and Yuepu Gazelle Valley. It aims to build 570,000 square meters of new urban industrial carriers and put 350,000 square meters into operation this year.

Simultaneously, Tianfu New Area will emphasize future industrial layout, promoting the clustering development of industries such as rail transit, optoelectronics, and satellite internet. It will strategically plan the low-altitude economy, formulating plans for four networks: infrastructure network, air network, route network, and service network, and exploring the development of demonstration application scenarios such as logistics distribution, safety inspection, and low-altitude tourism.

SOURCE Tianfu New Area