Tianneng Attends the Intersolar 2024

MUNICH, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 19 to 21, 2024, the New International Exhibition Center in Munich, Germany, welcomed the world's leading solar photovoltaic energy storage exhibition - Intersolar 2024. Tianneng group launched three cutting-edge solutions at the exhibition: small-scale industrial and commercial energy storage system, utility-scale energy storage system and communication energy storage system, demonstrating its innovative strength in the energy field.

Tianneng group's 100KW liquid-cooled industrial and commercial energy storage cabinet solution is designed for enterprise users. It has performance characteristics such as fast cooling, a power factor of 99%, and supports parallel use for expansion, aiming to provide efficient and reliable energy storage services. From battery cells to systems, all-round protection of system security. Full-process services, optimize energy management, help reduce operating costs, and create high-quality low-carbon electricity services for users.

As the world's leading new energy full industry chain solution provider, Tianneng Group relies on 38 years of industry experience to define new energy solution capabilities from the "core". Tianneng group has strong expertise in self-produced batteries, modules and integrated solutions With leading advantages, it has significant competitiveness in terms of overall project quality and delivery capabilities. Through continuous technological innovation and high-quality services, we help customers achieve more efficient and greener energy management.

In the future, Tianneng Group will also work with partners and customers from all over the world to conduct in-depth exchanges and jointly explore more possibilities in the energy field.

