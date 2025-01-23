Tianneng can achieve a win-win future with Lincoln

HUZHOU, China, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entering 2025, more than 5,000 Lincoln sedans equipped with Tianneng automotive batteries, an increasing number of car owners choose to walk with Tianneng, jointly writing the comfort and ease of driving.

Lincoln pursues the philosophy of "Luxury, in Its Own Way," creating a Lincoln Way customer experience that exceeds expectations through exceptional product performance and high-standard service capabilities. As the main power supply, the quality and performance of the battery are closely related to vehicle starting and the operation of in-car electronics, directly impacting the driving and riding experience. Lincoln is renowned for its abundant automotive electronic equipment and high-end configurations, placing higher demands on the comprehensiveness of batteries.

Tianneng automotive batteries employ the PowerDurable3.0 technology platform, integrating nano-carbon innovative technology, integrated three-proof technology, and rapid-current grid technology. They excel in battery stability, service life, CCA starting, charge acceptance, vibration resistance, and other aspects, perfectly adapting to Lincoln's complex electronic systems and intelligent needs. Additionally, Tianneng's nationwide automotive battery service network provides convenient and reliable installation and after-sales services for Lincoln owners, serving as a valuable supplement to Lincoln's after-sales service system and adding more tangible displays to the Lincoln Way.

In the future, Tianneng will continue to play the role of an enabler in the automotive battery aftermarket, assisting outstanding partners like Lincoln in achieving new growth with better products and services, and creating a better travel life for more users.

SOURCE Tianneng