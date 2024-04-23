Tier One Auto Suppliers Must Evolve with the Supply Chain to Access the 2030 US$15 Billion Next-Gen Cockpit Domain Controller Market

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The traditional tiered supply chain system is no longer relevant to the automotive industry, especially for the digital cockpit. Tier One suppliers have been evolving in their specialties and responsibilities accordingly. One of these roles is supplying component agnostic, mixed-criticality enabled, future-proofed digital Cockpit Domain Controllers (CDCs), which ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, forecasts to reach a market size of US$15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34%.

2024 Logo

"Tier One auto suppliers have been squeezed from their legacy role of component sourcing and supply chain management by an ecosystem where Tier Two suppliers are working more closely with OEMs for their System-on-Chip (SoC) and software needs, and where OEMs are taking more ownership of their technology stack through in-house software divisions or partnerships with Tier Two suppliers. COVID-19, the semiconductor shortage, and an industry-wide transition towards Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) has driven further OEM appetite for control over their value chain and the ability to innovate at accelerated timelines, which the CDC can enable," explains Abu Miah, Smart Mobility and Automotive Analyst at ABI Research.

Safety certification and system integration remains a key responsibility of the Tier Ones in the digital cockpit ecosystem, but they must make several adjustments to meet OEM needs for a new SDV age. According to Miah, "Taking SoC preferences from their OEM partners and building systems around these specifications is common, but as next-generation CDCs continue to gain popularity globally, OEMs will have stricter specifications for their choice of hypervisor too." Tier Ones need to be flexible with their solution set to accommodate this, providing hardware and software agnostic solutions with pre-integrated feature sets – for example, Aptiv's Smart Vehicle Architecture (SVA), Visteon's SmartCore, or Continental's Cockpit High Performance Computer.

Tier One's adjustments to the evolution of the automotive ecosystem, and within that, the digital cockpit ecosystem, doesn't only require strategic investment and R&D into new technologies. "SDV digital cockpit system integration will require a high degree of software expertise and adept roadmap planning with input from OEMs, silicon vendors, and more, to construct upgradeable, flexible hardware and software architectures that can adapt to consumer expectations at unprecedented speeds," says Miah.

These findings are from ABI Research's The Evolving Role of the Tier One Supplier in the Automotive Digital Cockpit report. This report is part of the company's Smart Mobility and Automotive research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

[email protected]

SOURCE ABI Research