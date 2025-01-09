Tiffany Tang Named Tiffany & Co. China House Ambassador

SHANGHAI, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 9th, 2025, renowned international jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. officially announced the appointment of Tiffany Tang (also known as Tang Yan) as its new China house ambassador.

As one of the most influential actresses in China and globally, Tiffany Tang has won widespread acclaim and love for her remarkable performances in numerous hit series, creating deeply resonant characters. From Mosheng Zhao in My Sunshine to Weiyang Li in The Princess Weiyang, Tiffany Tang has consistently impressed audiences with her exquisite acting skills and unique charm, bringing to life several unforgettable roles.

In 2024, her portrayal of "Miss Wang", the leading female character in Blossoms Shanghai, directed by Wong Kar-wai, captivated audiences with her unparalleled acting prowess and captivating charm, earning her prestigious nominations for Best Actress at The Magnolia Awards, Flying Apsaras Award, and China TV Golden Eagle Award. Tiffany Tang's achievements are equally impressive in the international arena. Blossoms Shanghai, in which she stars, received three nominations at the 29th Busan International Film Festival under the "2024 Asian Content & Global Streaming Awards" category, and ultimately won the "Best Series Award." Her inspirational interpretation of Miss Wang received widespread admiration from international audiences.

Additionally, her leading role in The Princess Weiyang, which is available on Netflix, has been resoundingly embraced by global viewers, further solidifying her prominence and influence on the international stage.

Known for her stunning looks, versatile style, and exceptional expressiveness, Tiffany Tang has also garnered significant recognition in the fashion world. In May 2024, she attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival red carpet wearing earrings from Tiffany's Blue Book High Jewelry Collection paired with a Tiffany Victoria diamond bracelet, demonstrating sophisticated elegance and impeccable femininity. In September the same year, she made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week at the Palais Garnier, delivering a confident, powerful, and charismatic performance met with widespread international praise.

Tiffany & Co., a globally renowned jewelry brand, has long been dedicated to offering exquisite pieces to those who appreciate beauty and pursue excellence. The appointment of Tiffany Tang as Tiffany & Co.'s house ambassador for the Chinese market not only honors the female strength and elegance she represents but also highlights the brand's commitment to deepening its presence in international markets. We look forward to Tiffany Tang and Tiffany & Co. joining forces to create a dazzling new chapter together.

About Legend Films Limited

Legend Films Limited is founded in 2020, active in the film and entertainment industry, as a Media Consulting Agency Authorized by TY Studio.

SOURCE LEGEND FILMS LIMITED