Tiger Beer Proves Its Global Credentials in Bold Blind Tasting Experiment

77% of participants rated Tiger Beer as "excellent" or "very good" before knowing it was Tiger, reinforcing the beer's world-class quality on taste alone.

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Beer invited Singaporeans to a one-day blind tasting experiment for discerning beer drinkers, demonstrating that a shared appreciation for great beer goes beyond labels.

Born in Singapore, Chosen Worldwide

Born in Singapore in 1932, Tiger Beer has grown into one of the world's most recognised beer brands and is today enjoyed in more than 60 markets worldwide. Over the years, the brand has earned 49 international quality awards, including recognition from the World Beer Awards and six golds achieved at the 2026 Monde Selection Quality Awards.

Yet, while Tiger remains one of Singapore's most iconic brands, many may not fully realise the extent of its global success, having put Singapore on the world stage and earning recognition that is a source of national pride.

Putting Taste to the Test

Tiger removed all brand cues and invited Singaporeans to judge the beer purely on its taste. At Guoco Tower, more than 250 participants stepped into a tasting experience where labels and branding were stripped away. Instead of beer names, participants were presented only with award credentials associated with the beers they were tasting:

"World Beer Awards Winner"

"Monde Quality Awards Winner"

"49x International Awards Winner".

Unbeknownst to them, every pour served was Tiger Beer, and every accolade on display belonged to the homegrown brand.

The Verdict

The blind taste test results revealed a resounding appreciation for the liquid's quality: 77% of participants rated the unbranded beer as "excellent" or "very good", while 72% said they would order it again based on taste alone.

Only after sharing their verdicts were participants let in on the secret: they had been drinking Tiger Beer all along.

For many, the experience prompted a renewed appreciation of the Singapore-born brand and the international recognition it has earned over the decades.

"I've always known Tiger as a Singapore brand, but I didn't realise how recognised it is globally," shared one participant. "It's something Singaporeans can be proud of."

The experience also had a lasting impact on perceptions of the brand. Following the tasting , 86% of the participants said they felt proud that a beer born in Singapore is recognised and enjoyed around the world, and 74% said they would actively choose Tiger Beer in future.

"Tiger has always been Singapore's beer, one many of us grew up with," said Tanya Lubis, Marketing Manager, Tiger Beer. "What was most rewarding was seeing that, when judged purely on taste, it continues to be preferred and loved by beer drinkers here. Today, it stands as one of Asia's most awarded beers, and that journey from a local icon to a global success is something we believe Singaporeans should be incredibly proud of."

As Tiger continues to grow internationally, the brand remains proudly rooted in Singapore. Today, while enjoyed globally in more than 60 markets worldwide, Tiger's brand leadership, innovation and creative direction continue to be shaped from Singapore.

SOURCE Tiger Beer