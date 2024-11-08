Tiger Brokers Named #1 in WealthTech on Fortune's Asia Fintech Innovators of 2024 List

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Brokers (Nasdaq: TIGR), a leading global online brokerage firm, has been recognized as the #1 company in the "Wealth Tech" category on Fortune's inaugural Asia Fintech Innovators of 2024 list. Curated by Fortune's editors, this list highlights 60 of Asia's most dynamic financial services companies.

Tiger Broker' dedication to technology-driven solutions and customer-centric services sets its apart among competitors in Asia's rapidly evolving fintech landscape. The recognition comes at a meaningful moment, as Tiger Brokers celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Since the launch of its flagship platform Tiger Trade a decade ago, the company has been dedicated to transforming online brokerage with its innovative approach to global investing.

Today, Tiger Brokers serves over 10 million users worldwide with around US$40 billion in assets under custody(AUC) worldwide. Since its public listing on Nasdaq in 2019, Tiger Brokers has rapidly established a presence across Asia-Pacific, entering key markets including Singapore, Hong Kong, the US, Australia, and New Zealand to provide comprehensive global investment services.

Tiger Brokers now provides access to global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, U.S. Treasuries, structured notes, and funds, all within one integrated account. Tiger Trade updates its services bi-weekly to meet user needs. A notable recent enhancement is the introduction of 24-hour trading for over 9500 U.S. stocks and ETFs. This feature is particularly beneficial for investors in the Asia-Pacific region, as it allows them to integrate investing seamlessly with their daily routines. For options traders, Tiger has bolstered its derivatives trading capabilities with tools like an options screener, multi-leg options strategies, and options rolling, further solidifying its leadership in the derivatives market. Recently Tiger upgraded its Trade Feed feature, adding virtual trade-sharing accounts, allowing users to track the trades of prominent figures like Warren Buffett and Nancy Pelosi.

The cash management tool "Tiger Vault" continues to attract clients with its low entry barrier, stable returns, and high flexibility. By selecting multiple high-quality public funds from global markets that meet criteria for stable returns, low risk, and high liquidity, Tiger Vault offers investors an expected annual yield of 5% on idle account funds.

The integrated investment experience of Tiger Trade, combining market data, news, investor education, trading, and wealth management, has become its unique competitive edge, helping the platform to maintain a high customer retention rate of 98%. The platform also introduced TigerGPT, the industry's first AI investment assistant developed among Tiger Brokers' vast internet services. This tool streamlines market research and boosts efficiency in pre-investment preparation, saving investors valuable time.

In addition to retail brokerage, Tiger Brokers has also successfully expanded into wealth management, institutional brokerage, investment banking, and corporate services, creating a strong business ecosystem to serve a broad range of clients.

To compile the 60 Fintech Innovators Asia 2024 list, Fortune gathered data from more than 300 companies and evaluated them across multiple criteria, including innovation, use of advanced technologies, financial performance, market impact, scalability, regulatory compliance, security measures, and unique features deployed to improve the lives of consumers.

Commenting on this outstanding result, founder and CEO of Tiger Brokers, Wu Tianhua said, "We are honored to gain recognition by such a well-regarded publication. This accolades not only affirms Tiger's commitment to fintech innovation but also serves as a testament to our team's dedication. We started with a simple vision - to create an intuitive product that supports seamless global asset allocation, enhancing the investment experience for everyone. Tiger Trade has been pivotal in its rapid rise within the Asia-Pacific market. Moving forward, we remain committed to offering a broader range of investment options and exceptional trading experiences, continuously creating value for both retail and institutional clients."

