Tiger Brokers Named Among CNBC's World's Top FinTech Companies 2026 for Second Consecutive Year

Tiger Brokers is recognized as a global fintech leader in the Wealth Technology - Neobrokers category by CNBC and Statista, marking its second consecutive year on this prestigious list.

The award highlights Tiger Brokers' position at the forefront of global financial innovation through advanced technology, intuitive design, and investor-centric solutions.

Empowering investors worldwide with next-generation technology, Tiger Brokers continues to experience stellar growth, now serving millions of users globally.

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Brokers (Nasdaq: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm redefining global investing with next-generation technology, has been named one of the World's Top FinTech Companies 2026 by CNBC and leading data analytics firm Statista. This marks the second consecutive year Tiger Brokers has received this prestigious recognition, underling the company's sustained momentum and growing influence in the global wealth technology landscape.

Tiger named CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026

The CNBC x Statista list evaluates the world's most transformative fintech companies based on technological innovation, industry impact, and growth potential. Tiger Brokers was awarded in the Wealth Technology - Neobrokers category following a rigorous methodology analyzing 3,500 companies worldwide, and assessed more than 25,000 data points across key performance indicators (KPIs), including revenue performance, user base growth, and fundraising history.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by CNBC and Statista for the second year in a row," said Wu Tianhua, Founder and CEO of Tiger Brokers. "This recognition not only reflects our continued commitment to innovation but also highlights the trust that millions of investors around the world place in the Tiger platform. We firmly believe in our mission of making investing better through technology. Whether an investor is just starting out or highly experienced, they should be able to access the right tools on Tiger's platform to invest in global markets with confidence and ease. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage technology to lower barriers to investing, make professional-grade tools and insights more accessible, and build long-term trust through exceptional service."

Strong Global Momentum and Tech-Driven Innovation

Since its Nasdaq listing in 2019, Tiger Brokers has rapidly expanded its footprint across key global markets including Singapore, Hong Kong, the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. Today, the company serves over 10 million users globally, with client assets exceeding US$58.9 billion.

What sets Tiger Brokers apart is its tech DNA and relentless product iteration. Over the past year, Tiger Trade, its all-in-one trading platform, has continued to introduce new features designed to make investing simpler, smarter, and more efficient. For value investors, the platform launched powerful visual analysis tools, for instance Valuation Channels and Cash Flow Sankey diagrams, that translate intricate corporate financials into intuitive insights. For options traders, it rolled out multi-dimensional volatility analysis, advanced take-profit and stop-loss orders for multi-leg options strategies, and one-click execution for stock-and-options combination trades. Meanwhile, the company deeply integrated its proprietary AI assistant, TigerAI, into users' daily workflows, offering voice-interactive stock summaries and portfolio reviews. Driven by this commitment to making professional-grade tools accessible to all, TigerAI saw exponential growth in conversational volume over consecutive quarters in 2025.

Robust Financial Performance

Tiger Brokers' inclusion in the 2026 list follows a period of exceptional financial growth. In 2025, the company reported record annual revenue of US$612 million, up 56.3% year-on-year, while annual net inflows exceeded US$10 billion. The momentum continued into 2026, with first-quarter revenue reaching US$154.9 million, up 26.3% year-on-year. Total trading volume reached US$323.9 billion, reflecting strong engagement from investors around the world.

Going forward, Tiger Brokers remains committed to expanding its comprehensive fintech ecosystem, which spans retail brokerage, wealth management, institutional services, investment banking, and corporate services, to deliver seamless financial experiences to the next generation of investors.

About Tiger Brokers

Tiger Brokers (Nasdaq: TIGR), founded in 2014, is a leading online brokerage firm with a focus on redefining global investing with technologies for the next generation. The company offers a diversified range of financial products and services across brokerage, employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) management, investment banking, wealth management, investor community, and investor education.

Tiger Brokers strives to elevate financial technology R&D to a new level. The company develops its own technology infrastructure—an aggregation that enables multi-currency trading of various products across markets, guaranteeing our reliable, secure, and scalable services are accessible to all with low latency.

In 2019, the company was listed on Nasdaq as UP Fintech Holding Limited under the ticker TIGR. Currently, Tiger Brokers serves over 10 million users worldwide through our flagship platform "Tiger Trade" and holds 82 licenses and qualifications across Singapore, Hong Kong, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

For more information about Tiger Brokers as a company, please visit itiger.com

SOURCE Tiger Brokers