SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Online trading platform Tiger Brokers (Singapore) is pleased to announce that it has clinched the "Best Retail Broker" Award at the Securities Investors Association of Singapore (SIAS) Investors' Choice Awards 2023. The awards recognise excellence in companies and individuals adopting good corporate governance practices, and the "Best Retail Broker" category award goes to the industry's top performers in serving retail investors.

Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Takes Home “Best Retail Broker” Title at SIAS Investors’ Choice Awards 2023

This latest accolade bears testament to the firm's dedication in providing retail investors with exceptional customer service and market intelligence tools, which enable them to make informed decisions when investing, and with peace of mind. This latest achievement comes on the back of last year's achievement as runner-up in the same award category. It also highlights Tiger Brokers (Singapore)'s commitment to improving financial literacy through investor education and enhancing the investing experience for customers with innovative technology.

Tiger Brokers (Singapore) has continually sought to provide useful tools for investors. In August 2023, Tiger Brokers officially launched TigerGPT, the brokerage industry's first artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, within the Tiger Trade application. TigerGPT introduces a new suite of features aimed at streamlining the pre-investment preparation process for retail investors and supports a variety of investment questions such as market data search, earning report analysis, and company encyclopedia. By being at the forefront of innovation, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) improves on the functional capabilities of its trading platform to protect investors' interests and uphold the valued trust that customers have placed in the firm.

Having good governance is closely tied to upholding the trust and delivering on, or exceeding customers' expectations. In addition to leveraging technology-based solutions, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) has also taken procedures to safeguard clients' assets. It has stringent risk management, governance and compliance checks in place to ensure full transparency and trustworthiness. Due diligence is performed on the firm's counterparties, to ensure that adequate controls are in place to monitor client funds on an ongoing basis. Client assets are also held and kept in ringfenced custody accounts and held in trust by an appointed trustee, separated from Tiger Brokers (Singapore)'s own business capital. The firm also strictly complies with regulatory requirements to maintain capital adequacy ratios and a strong anti-risk capability, so as to protect clients' interests.

As of the third quarter of 2023, Tiger Brokers has 2.1 million customers and more than 840,000 funded accounts.

Commenting on the win, Mr Ian Leong, CEO of Tiger Brokers (Singapore), said, "We are honoured to be conferred this award as one of Singapore's top brokerages for the second time in two years. This reaffirms our belief that we are on the right track as we enhance the trading experience for retail investors, in line with their evolving needs. This win further motivates us in our drive towards financial literacy and investor education, as we press on with making more inroads in partnering retail investors in their investment journeys.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate the other winners, who always push us to do better. As we continue to develop and elevate our respective trading platforms while maintaining healthy competition, we will undoubtedly create a better trading environment for all our customers."

Organised by SIAS, the Investors' Choice Awards is an annual rating of the best performing companies in governance and transparency, for the benefit of investors. The awards are held in recognition of the important role that corporate governance plays an in supporting and facilitating investments, especially for retail investors in Singapore.

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Any views shared with Prospective Clients ("Prospects") are suggestive in nature and on a sample basis only. This may also be predicated on assumptions that are made by Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd about the Prospects' investment objectives and risk profile. Our suggestive and sample views extended to Prospects are not to be considered as recommendations made by the Company. Suggestions provided are also based on information that may be shared by the Prospects, the accuracy and comprehensiveness of which Tiger Brokers in not in a position to verify. Investment involves risk. The price of investment instruments can and do fluctuate, and any individual instrument may experience upward or downward movements, and under certain circumstances may even become valueless. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Before making an investment decision, you should speak to a financial adviser to consider whether this information is appropriate to your needs, objectives, and circumstances.

About Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd ("Tiger Brokers (Singapore)") is a brokerage firm operating with a Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Its trading platform, Tiger Trade – available on both online and mobile app (Apple App Store and Google Play Store) offers complimentary real-time stock quotes, dedicated multilingual customer service during trading hours and 24/7 finance news updates. Its online and mobile app trading platform, Tiger Trade, offers complimentary real-time stock quotes, dedicated multilingual customer service during trading hours and 24/7 finance news updates.

Through Tiger Trade, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) offers retail investors in Singapore access to six global exchanges in the US (NYSE, NASDAQ), China (Shanghai/Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect), Hong Kong (HKEX), Singapore (SGX) and Australia (ASX), with access to investment offerings such as Equities, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Futures, Stock Options, Warrants, Callable Bull/Bear Contracts (CBBCs), Daily Leveraged Certificates (DLCs), and US-listed over the counter (OTC) equities, and Fund Mall.

Tiger Brokers (Singapore) is the Singapore entity of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), known as "Tiger Brokers" in Asia, a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The group currently serves over 9 million users and over 2 million account holders worldwide on our flagship platform "Tiger Trade", own 70 licenses and qualifications in different markets, and have over 1,000 employees on the team in Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, the US, Australia, and Mainland China.

For its advanced digital capabilities and exemplary customer service, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) was conferred the Fintech – Financial Services at the 2023 SBR Technology Excellence Awards, and included for the second time in a row in the Singapore Best Customer Service Survey 2023/24 by The Straits Times and research firm Statista, in the sub-category of trading and brokerage services, under Real Estate and Banking. In recognition of the high quality of service and information provided to help retail investors to invest smartly, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) was selected as the "Winner" of the Best Retail Broker Award category, in the Securities Investors Association Singapore's Investors' Choice Awards 2023.

For more information, please visit https://www.tigerbrokers.com.sg/

