Timor-Leste's New Chapter in ASEAN

An interview with H.E. Maubere Lorosae da Silva Horta, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to the People's Republic of China

BEIJING, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report by China Report ASEAN:

At the opening ceremony of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 26, 2025, Timor-Leste was formally admitted as the 11th member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The milestone marked the culmination of a long journey that began with the country's application to join the regional bloc in 2011. ASEAN membership not only deepens Timor-Leste's regional integration but also opens new avenues for cooperation in trade, investment, and development. Against this backdrop, China Report ASEAN sat down with Ambassador of Timor-Leste to China H.E. Maubere Lorosae da Silva Horta in Beijing about the country's priorities following its ASEAN accession, its cooperation with China, and opportunities for future partnerships.

China Report ASEAN: First of all, congratulations on Timor-Leste becoming a full member of ASEAN. From your perspective, what has changed most for the country since joining the organization?

Ambassador Horta: It is still very early to talk about dramatic changes as we joined only about three months ago. But the journey itself has been very long. Timor-Leste officially applied to join ASEAN in 2011, and since then we have navigated many challenges as well as opportunities.

One of the most immediate changes has been within our public administration. ASEAN holds between 600 and 800 meetings every year across a wide range of sectors from agriculture and customs to health and education. For a small country like ours, this presents challenges in terms of human resources, technical expertise, and language skills. Not only do we need to attend these meetings, but we must also host some of them.

As a result, we have had to reorganize our public service sector quite significantly. ASEAN affairs are not handled solely by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; almost every ministry must now integrate ASEAN commitments into their planning, budgeting, and strategies. In a sense, joining ASEAN has forced us to become more organized, efficient, and disciplined.

At the same time, ASEAN membership has raised Timor-Leste's international profile. The Kuala Lumpur summit received extensive global media coverage, putting our country more clearly on the map in the Asia-Pacific region. This increased visibility can help attract tourism, investment, and partnerships. Ultimately, it is now up to us to take advantage of this momentum.

China Report ASEAN: As a new ASEAN member, which areas of practical cooperation, such as trade, connectivity, or human development, are currently the most important for Timor-Leste?

Ambassador Horta: Our top priority at the moment is economic diversification. At present, our economy is heavily dependent on oil and gas. According to many estimates, around 80 percent of our GDP comes from this sector. That level of dependence is not healthy in the long term.

The oil and gas industry is highly specialized and does not generate that many jobs. Meanwhile, Timor-Leste has a very young population: More than 70 percent of our people are under the age of 35. Youth unemployment, particularly in urban areas, is a major challenge.

Therefore, we are focusing on several sectors that can create jobs and broaden the economic base. Tourism is one key area. Our country has nearly 900 kilometers of coastline, much of it pristine and largely untouched. There is enormous potential for sustainable tourism development.

Agriculture is another sector with strong potential. Historically, Timor-Leste produced high-quality coffee as well as spices such as cinnamon and vanilla. These products were precisely what attracted early European traders to the region centuries ago. With the right investment and technology, agriculture could once again become a major contributor to our economy.

We are also encouraging investment in small industries and developing industrial parks. While we will continue to benefit from natural resources—such as the Greater Sunrise gas field jointly developed with Australia, which is estimated to hold about US$75 billion in reserves—we understand that resource wealth alone cannot guarantee long-term prosperity. Diversification is essential.

China Report ASEAN: How would you assess the current development of China-Timor-Leste relations? Could you share some examples of cooperation that have delivered tangible results?

Ambassador Horta: Relations between China and Timor-Leste are very good. We have no outstanding disputes, and our relationship is based on mutual respect and understanding despite the differences in size and geography.

China has contributed significantly to Timor-Leste's infrastructure development. Many major projects in our country have been built by Chinese companies. For example, the Tibar Bay Port—the country's main port—was constructed by China Harbour Engineering Company and represents an investment of around US$700 million. The two power plants that now provide electricity to the entire country were also built by Chinese companies.

In addition, several key government buildings including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, the Presidential Palace, and the National Hospital were constructed with Chinese support. These projects were delivered at affordable costs and with good quality.

Another important aspect of our relationship is the Chinese community in Timor-Leste. About 10,000 Chinese nationals reside in our country, which is significant for a nation with a population of around 1.3 million. These entrepreneurs operate businesses ranging from large companies and supermarkets to small restaurants and agricultural ventures. Their activities have created thousands of jobs and brought essential goods and services to even remote areas of the country.

China Report ASEAN: Looking ahead, which sectors hold the greatest potential for future cooperation between China and Timor-Leste?

Ambassador Horta: During President José Ramos-Horta's state visit to China in July 2024, our delegation organized an investment forum attended by more than 300 Chinese companies. In our discussions with President Xi Jinping, we made a very specific request: We asked China to help us develop our agricultural sector.

China's achievements in food security are remarkable. Several decades ago, China faced serious food shortages, yet today it is able not only to feed its own population of 1.4 billion people but also to contribute significantly to the World Food Programme.

In Timor-Leste, however, child malnutrition remains a serious issue. Our president has declared a "war on hunger," and improving food security is a national priority. China's expertise in agriculture, rural development, and food production could be extremely valuable for us.

Tourism is another promising area of cooperation. Chinese tourists are now among the largest groups of international travelers worldwide. Timor-Leste offers unique natural attractions including marine biodiversity, pristine beaches, and well-preserved forests that could appeal to Chinese travelers seeking new destinations. The launch of direct flights between Xiamen and Dili three times a week is an encouraging development.

Finally, there are opportunities in manufacturing and industrial investment. We have established industrial parks and offer incentives such as tax exemptions for investors in priority sectors. Given the growing economic integration between China and ASEAN, Timor-Leste can serve as a gateway connecting markets in Southeast Asia and beyond.

China Report ASEAN: What progress has been made in bilateral educational cooperation?

Ambassador Horta: Educational cooperation has grown steadily in recent years. Now, around 100 Timorese students are studying in China at undergraduate, master's, and doctoral levels. Many of our military officers and police personnel also receive training at Chinese institutions.

More broadly, more than a thousand Timorese civil servants have participated in training programs in China covering fields such as agriculture, public administration, and healthcare. The number of Chinese government scholarships for Timorese students increased by about 40 percent last year.

We have also noticed increasing academic interest in Timor-Leste within China. Universities such as Beijing Foreign Studies University and South China Normal University have established programs related to Timor-Leste studies including teaching the Tetum language. These exchange activities help strengthen mutual understanding between our peoples.

China Report ASEAN: Finally, what message would you like to convey to readers in China and across ASEAN who wish to better understand Timor-Leste and explore future cooperation?

Ambassador Horta: Timor-Leste is a young country, and young countries inevitably face challenges. But they also offer many opportunities. Much of our economic potential remains untapped.

Our oceans and marine ecosystems are still largely pristine, offering opportunities in fisheries and the blue economy. Our landscapes are ideal for eco-tourism, and our forests are well preserved. Agriculture—particularly high-value products such as coffee, vanilla, and spices—also holds great promise.

Chinese tourists, investors, and entrepreneurs are very welcome in Timor-Leste. Our country has a long history of friendly relations with China, dating back centuries to early maritime exchange visits. Today, we continue to build on that tradition of cooperation.

As we turn the page on this new chapter as a member of ASEAN, we hope to work closely with partners across the region and beyond to achieve sustainable development and shared prosperity.

SOURCE China Report ASEAN