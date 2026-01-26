Tineco Brings Smarter Floor Care Solutions to Modern Homes This Winter

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As modern homes continue to evolve, consumers are increasingly looking for appliances that strike the right balance between performance, design, and practicality. Tineco, a global leader in intelligent floor care solutions, brings this philosophy to life through a refined product portfolio designed to support modern living with smarter, more balanced cleaning experiences.

By combining advanced technology with user-centric design, Tineco's latest range addresses a broad spectrum of household needs — from effective wet-dry floor care to effortless cordless vacuuming — all while remaining intuitive and accessible for everyday use.

Designed for effortless cleaning in hard-to-reach spaces

For homes where dust and debris tend to accumulate under furniture and along edges, FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 makes thorough floor cleaning simpler and more efficient. Its 180° lay-flat design slides seamlessly beneath beds, sofas, and low cabinetry, helping remove dust and allergens from areas that are often overlooked during routine cleaning.

Triple-sided edge cleaning reaches as close as 0.2 inches from skirting boards, while up to 40 minutes of runtime supports uninterrupted cleaning across rooms. Powered by iLoop™ Technology, the Stretch S6 automatically adjusts performance based on the mess detected, allowing users to focus on their space rather than the settings. After cleaning, the FlashDry™ Self-Cleaning System rinses and dries the entire unit, keeping it fresh and ready for the next use.

→ Available via Amazon from January 27 to February 1, with a promotional price of AUD $429 and savings of 52%.

Designed for flexible, whole-home cleaning without compromise

For households seeking one tool that adapts easily to different cleaning tasks, FLOOR ONE Switch S7 Stretch delivers true multi-function versatility. Designed as a 5-in-1 solution, it transitions effortlessly between floor washing and vacuuming, handling wet and dry messes, hard floors, furniture surfaces, and hard-to-reach crevices throughout the house.

At the core of this flexibility is SwitchPro Motor, which enables smooth switching between modes without interrupting cleaning. DualBlock Anti-Tangle and ZeroTangle brush designs work together to prevent hair and pet fur from wrapping around the brush, ensuring consistent performance with minimal maintenance. After use, the upgraded FlashDry™ Self-Cleaning System uses 85°C heated water and hot air to thoroughly clean and dry internal components, delivering a more hygienic and hassle-free ownership experience.

→ Available via Amazon from January 27 to February 1, with a promotional price of AUD $849 and savings of 29%.

Designed for everyday performance with an artistic touch

For households that value both performance and design, FLOOR ONE S9 Artist brings together full-featured floor care and an elegant, artist-inspired aesthetic. Built for high-efficiency everyday use, it delivers smooth steering, effortless manoeuvrability, and edge-to-edge reach, allowing users to move easily from room to room.

SmoothDrive™ Technology supports responsive handling, while a low-profile, 180° lay-flat design provides access beneath furniture. A dynamic display with shifting 3D lighting, combined with an LED headlight, offers clear, real-time guidance throughout the cleaning process. With up to 75 minutes of runtime, the S9 Artist is designed for uninterrupted cleaning sessions that feel intuitive and refined.

→ Available via Amazon from January 27 to February 1, with a promotional price of AUD $899 and savings of 25%.

For smaller homes or shorter cleaning routines, FLOOR ONE S7 Artist offers a streamlined alternative, delivering up to 50 minutes of runtime and the same design-led experience, just without the SmoothDrive™ system.

→ Available via Amazon from January 27 to February 1, with a promotional price of AUD $679 and savings of 24%.

Designed for low-maintenance, worry-free vacuuming

For busy households that want to minimise hands-on maintenance, PURE ONE Station 5 transforms cordless vacuuming into a cleaner, more automated routine. Its 3-in-1 Smart Station charges, stores, and automatically empties the dustbin, holding up to 45 days of debris without manual contact.

With 175W of suction power, a 120° wide green LED headlight, and a ZeroTangle brush head, the Station 5 captures everything from fine dust to pet hair across floors and elevated surfaces. Up to 70 minutes of runtime supports whole-home cleaning, while a 2-in-1 crevice brush with an extendable tube makes it easier to reach shelves, curtains, ceiling corners, and other high or narrow spaces. The result is a practical, efficient solution that fits seamlessly into everyday living.

→ Available via Amazon from January 27 to February 1, with a promotional price of AUD $559 and savings of 30%.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit au.tineco.com.

