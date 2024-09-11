Tinnitus Quest Launches to Find a Cure for Hearing Disorder Affecting Millions

WIESBADEN, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Up to one in every fifty people suffers from a debilitating form of tinnitus, a chronic ringing or buzzing in the ears. It often ruins daily lives, affecting sleep, concentration, and relationships, making it a major cause of mental health problems, despair and even suicide. Now, a new not-for-profit, Tinnitus Quest, is launching with a bold mission to silence tinnitus.

One in ten people are thought to suffer from milder symptoms of tinnitus. Tinnitus is the most common disability among US veterans, who have higher rates of tinnitus than average due to noise exposure. Over 167,000 veterans were diagnosed with tinnitus in 2021, and over 2.5 million veterans are currently receiving disability benefits for it (source: Military.com).

Despite the prevalence and profound impact of tinnitus, no cure or effective treatment is available. Many sufferers are simply advised to "learn to live with it." "Tinnitus Quest believes this status quo is unacceptable," said Sven Köllmann, founder of Tinnitus Quest. "We are committed to changing the narrative by funding agile research, investigating new research questions that have not been asked before, aimed at silencing tinnitus once and for all."

Tinnitus Quest will be the only non-profit solely dedicated to curing tinnitus. The organization combines a team of top tinnitus researchers and people living with tinnitus; three of the five executive board members live with the condition. This approach centred on those affected ensures that research initiatives are grounded in real-life experiences and driven by community needs, including insights from the vibrant online Tinnitus Talk community.

Transparency is core to Tinnitus Quest's ethos. The organization pledges to provide clear, regular updates on research progress, celebrating successes and embracing the valuable lessons that failures can provide in advancing towards a cure. "We invite everyone affected by tinnitus, as well as those passionate about medical research and advocacy, to join us in this crucial mission," added Hazel Goedhart, co-founder. "You can be part of the solution."

Plans are underway to commence research grants in early 2025, coinciding with a landmark research conference in Germany. Tinnitus Quest relies on community support to achieve these milestones and bring hope to millions affected by tinnitus worldwide.

About Tinnitus Quest

Tinnitus Quest is a non-profit organization dedicated to funding innovative research with the goal of silencing tinnitus. Founded by tinnitus sufferers and backed by leading researchers, Tinnitus Quest aims to transform the landscape of tinnitus treatment through transparency, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of breakthroughs.

Registered in Germany's Vereinsregister (non-profit register) as "Tinnitus Quest Verein e.V."

For more information, please visit www.tinnitusquest.com.

