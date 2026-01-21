"TJl Education Support Scheme for Employees' Children" Marks 10th Year with Record Scholarships Awarded

HONG KONG, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tam Jai International Co. Limited ("TJI" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), one of the leading and renowned restaurant groups in Hong Kong, granted over HK$1.6 million in scholarships to a record number of 49 students this year as the "TJl Education Support Scheme for Employees' Children" (the "Scheme") marks its 10-year milestone. Through its year-long "GAME Changer" programme—providing Grant, Advice, Mentorship, and Experience—the Scheme has continued to empower the next generation of talent with comprehensive support, championing the Group's "Uplifting People" philosophy.

Mr Daren Lau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TJI (Middle) is present at the Graduation Ceremony of TJI Education Sup

Since its inception in 2015, the Scheme has awarded a total of nearly HK$9 million in scholarship funds to support the undergraduate education of more than 270 children of the Group's employees, covering up to 80% of their tuition fees at local universities each year. In addition to financial assistance, various CSR activities under the Scheme have benefited over 530 people in need, with 2,830 volunteering hours contributed in the past two years.

Launched in 2024, the "GAME Changer" programme provides comprehensive support for the holistic development of employees' children, equipping them with essential skills and hands-on experiences to help them transition smoothly into the workplace. TJI staff from various divisions stepped up as mentors, offering full-year guidance and support in students' individual development journeys; senior management of the Group was paired with students for one-to-one advisory sessions to provide high-level career insights, advising them on different pathway choices. A workshop was also held to equip final-year students with practical job application skills, alongside personality assessment to identify individual strengths and weaknesses, and formal reference letters to facilitate their job searches.

The "Experience" pillar of the programme was realised through CSR activities that deepened students' community engagement and social awareness, including social services with the Hong Kong Christian Service where students and mentors designed and led interactive activities with newly arrived children to visit elderly people living alone, and collaboration with the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Hong Kong to provide career and life planning activities for more than 170 secondary school students.

As a long-standing highlight of the Scheme, the awardees were also offered a 72-hour internship at the Group's restaurants to experience their parents' work, strengthening mutual understanding and parental bonding.

Mr Daren Lau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TJI, said, "I am immensely proud to witness the transformation of the 'TJI Education Support Scheme for Employees' Children' over the past decade. The Scheme has evolved into a more comprehensive initiative, offering not only educational grants but also career guidance, volunteering experiences and internship placement to foster the holistic growth of our employees' children. This reflects our commitment to uplifting young people and creating shared value for our workforce. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to deepening our positive impact on the lives of our employees, their families and the community."

Mentee Sally shared, "As a student majoring in a relatively new field like Data Science, I often felt uncertain about my future career prospects. I am glad to have connected with TJI's Group Chief Marketing Officer, Mr Ronald Wong, through the programme's career advisor sessions. Since his expertise is directly related to my major, he provided me with real-world industry insights and valuable career guidance."

Mentee Claudia said, "I am grateful for the opportunity to take part in the 72-hour internship in TamJai SamGor restaurant. The workplace is vastly different from the classroom, which significantly enhanced my adaptability and interpersonal skills. It also gave me a deeper appreciation of my mom's dedication to her work and inspired me to take better care of her at home."

Mentee Macy said, "Before joining the 'GAME Changer' programme, I was shy and passive. Thanks to the guidance of my mentor, Heidi, I learned that stepping out of my comfort zone is more important than being perfect. It was rewarding to see the smiles of those we served during our volunteer work, making me realise that even small contributions can make a positive impact."

About Tam Jai International Co. Limited

As one of the leading restaurant groups in Hong Kong, TJI has rapidly expanded its network to over 240 stores across various markets, including Mainland China, Singapore, Japan, Australia and Malaysia, with plans to enter the Philippines. Apart from self-operating restaurants, the Group also adopts alternative models such as joint venture, franchise or strategic partnership for overseas markets. The Group's portfolio of distinguished brands includes TamJai Yunnan Mixian (譚仔雲南米線), TamJai SamGor Mixian (譚仔三哥米線), and international brand TamJai Mixian, as well as Japanese dining brands, Marugame Seimen and Yakiniku Yamagyu, through franchise and licensing in Hong Kong.

With highly standardised operations, an innovative spirit and an efficient management model, TJI is committed to providing customers with a quality yet affordable dining experience while ambitiously expanding its footprints across the globe.

For Press Enquiries

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Iris Lee Tel: (852) 2864 4829 Veron Ng Tel: (852) 2864 4831 Carol Cheung Tel: (852) 2114 2200 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tam Jai International Co. Limited