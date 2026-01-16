Tam Jai International Unites Its Three Iconic Brands at Clockenflap 2025, Rallies Support for Tai Po Community with "Made in Hong Kong, Made to Move" Spirit

Throughout the weekend, the trio brands welcomed music fans on a culinary journey that embodied the brands' dedication to the city. The activation served as a global stage to showcase TamJai and SamGor's Hong Kong-born legacy while demonstrating how TamJai Mixian unifies the best of both brands for international expansion.

was highlighted to celebrate bold flavours, distinctive style and a lively dining vibe, all originated in Hong Kong and brought to life through Tam Jai's craftsmanship, signature soups and the iconic 10 spice levels honed over the years. "Made to Move" symbolised the relentless drive to innovate, expand into new markets and champion noodle culture on the global stage, sharing the unique "Tam Jai Taste" with the world.

Music fans immersed themselves in rhythm and delight to taste buds at the "TamJai Avenue", a dedicated zone decked in signature TamJai green and SamGor red to create a space that felt both nostalgic and fresh. Every corner was infused with the identities of the three brands, allowing visitors to explore installations that blended rice noodle heritage with Hong Kong culture.

Mr Daren Lau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TJI, reflected on the event, "'Bringing the unique Tam Jai Taste to the world' has never been merely a statement, but a commitment and vision that we have built step by step throughout the years. From our deep origins in this vibrant city, we have cultivated three iconic brands – 'TamJai Yunnan Mixian', 'TamJai SamGor Mixian' and 'TamJai Mixian'. Their debut on a united front at Clockenflap symbolises an important step in our journey to present Hong Kong's spirit on a global stage, sharing our beloved 'Tam Jai Taste' with music enthusiasts across the globe."

"Music has the power to connect, heal and uplift, especially in challenging times. With deep love for the families affected by the tragic Tai Po fire, TJI donates all profits from Clockenflap 2025 to support the emergency needs and recovery efforts of the community. This reflects our 'Passion to Serve' brand DNA, bringing warmth, care and hope to the communities we proudly call home."

A Culinary Recap: The Taste of Hong Kong

Festival-goers gathered at "The Taste of Hong Kong" dining area to experience an East-meets-West menu created exclusively for the event.

While fans enjoyed reimagined classics like the Mini Mixian with Pork Belly in Mala Soup, the standout items of the weekend included the innovative "Minced Pork and Homemade Pickle" series. The Minced Pork and Homemade Pickles Mini Burger and the fusion-style Avocado in Garlic and Chilli Sauce were among the most popular choices, demonstrating how authentic mixian ingredients can be transformed into shareable festival snacks.

Local Craftsmanship: Spiced Mixology

The "Spiced Mixology" Bar, a partnership with local craft distiller Perfume Trees Gin, offered cocktails that captured the essence of Hong Kong. With unique and distinctive flavours, both drinks sold out quickly on each event day and became one of the most sought-after highlights of the music festival.

Spicy Banger (Left) : A crisp gin base sharpened by SamGor's signature spice, lychee and lemongrass, finished with a facing heaven chilli.

A crisp gin base sharpened by SamGor's signature spice, lychee and lemongrass, finished with a facing heaven chilli. Gin'ger (Right): A refreshing mix of TamJai's soup essence, whiskey and gin, balanced with warming ginger and a crisp cucumber garnish.

Interactive Highlights: Engaging with the Brand

Beyond the culinary offerings, "TamJai Avenue" provided immersive cultural experiences. The "Make Your Own Bowl" workshop saw hundreds of fans creating customised phone straps featuring ingredient-shaped charms. Meanwhile, the "Spicy Soup Master" activation invited participants to roll a giant dice, with those braving the "Extremely Spicy" level receiving exclusive memorabilia. The "Bring TamJai Home" collection, featuring "Tastebud Troopers" plush toys and "Spicy Monster Gang" figurines, also proved to be a popular memento of the festival.

Looking Ahead: A Milestone Year in 2026

Following the conclusion of Clockenflap, TJI is looking towards a significant year ahead. 2026 marks the 30th Anniversary of TamJai Yunnan Mixian, a milestone celebrating three decades of serving Hong Kong. Furthermore, TamJai SamGor Mixian is preparing to take its unique flavours to new heights. Fans can look forward to a new store situated where the city connects with the world, offering one last taste of home before your next adventure. For those always on the move, you can savour the authentic taste of Tam Jai across Mainland China, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan.

About Us

Tam Jai International Co. Limited is one of the leading restaurant groups in Hong Kong, rapidly expanding its network to over 240 stores across various markets, including Mainland China, Singapore, Japan, Australia and Malaysia, with plans to enter the Philippines. Apart from self-operating restaurants, the Group also adopts alternative models such as joint venture, franchise or strategic partnership for overseas markets. The Group's portfolio of distinguished brands includes TamJai Yunnan Mixian, TamJai SamGor Mixian, and international brand TamJai Mixian, as well as Japanese dining brands, Marugame Seimen and Yakiniku Yamagyu, through franchise and licensing in Hong Kong.

With highly standardised operations, an innovative spirit and an efficient management model, TJI is committed to providing customers with a quality yet affordable dining experience while ambitiously expanding its footprints across the globe.

TamJai Yunnan Mixian brand is a fast casual restaurant chain in Hong Kong with operations in Mainland China. Our brand has over 30 years of history and the first restaurant under the TamJai Yunnan Mixian brand in Hong Kong was opened in 1996. In 2021, we opened our first restaurant under our brand in Mainland China.

TamJai SamGor Mixian brand is a fast casual restaurant chain in Hong Kong with operations in Singapore. Our brand has over 17 years of history and the first restaurant under the TamJai SamGor Mixian brand in Hong Kong was opened in 2008. In 2020 and 2022, we opened our first restaurant under our brand in Singapore and Japan respectively.

TamJai Mixian represents our international brand, capturing the essence of our flagship brands "TamJai Yunnan Mixian" and "TamJai SamGor Mixian" in Hong Kong. We launched our first store under this brand in Melbourne, Australia, in November 2024. Our stores in Mainland China were also revamped into "TamJai Mixian" starting from 2024. In July 2025, we opened our first restaurant in Malaysia.

SOURCE Tam Jai International Co. Limited