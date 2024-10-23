TK Elevator enhances Sydney Metro City Line with new mobility and service solutions

TK Elevator installs 190 new elevator and escalator units for critical urban infrastructure project in Sydney, Australia .

. 'Universal Service by TK Elevator' extends existing service contract to include third-party units.

New Sydney Metro City Line is one of the most prominent TKE projects in Australia .

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator (TKE), a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility, announces another prominent infrastructure project as the technology and service provider for the newly inaugurated Sydney Metro City Line, one of Australia's biggest public transport initiatives. Featuring 190 new TKE elevator and escalator units, the landmark project is set to revolutionize how commuters travel across Sydney.

The Sydney Metro City Line officially opened on 19 August 2024, seeing remarkable success with roughly 200,000 passenger journeys daily. The metro program, which includes the operational M1 line with three additional lines under construction, seeks to enhance efficiency throughout Australia's biggest city, offering fast, reliable metro services with fully accessible stations. TK Elevator's mobility solutions support this objective by providing essential connectivity in the 'last mile' of passengers' journeys, allowing them to easily transition from the train to their final destinations.

All TKE units, and additional third-party units, will be supported by TK Elevator's Universal Service platform which offers comprehensive service for timely maintenance, inspections, and repairs. This provides a complete solution for Sydney Metro, further enhancing the seamless passenger experience.

"TK Elevator is excited to be a part of this transformative project in Australia," said Jürgen Böhler, CEO Asia Pacific at TK Elevator. "Our advanced mobility solutions play a pivotal role in prioritizing passenger safety and efficiency for metros and railway operators around the world. This proven track record allows us to make a real difference to the Sydney Metro City Line, highlighting our commitment to improving public transport."

"We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Sydney Metro and strengthen our industry leadership in the Australian market," said David Husoy, Managing Director at TK Elevator Australia. "We remain dedicated to serving all our customers and the country's general public, invigorated by our pledge to keep the world moving."

Efficient and Sustainable Solutions for Australia's Evolving Urban Infrastructure

The Sydney Metro City Line installation adds to TKE elevators and escalators serving top metro stations, airports, trains, and urban transportation hubs worldwide. TK Elevator will continue to contribute to this prominent project as Sydney Metro expands further in 2025. The company will help ensure reliable and efficient mobility with newly installed and modernized equipment at the upcoming Southwest Line stations, acting as an integral piece in Sydney's evolving transport landscape and strengthening TKE's position as a leader in mobility products and services throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Any Brand, Any Place, Any Time: Universal Service by TK Elevator

Universal Service by TK Elevator is an industry-leading support platform offering proactive, flexible, and comprehensive elevator service coverage worldwide.

As an entrusted partner, with a global network of 25,000 highly trained technicians and over 1,000 service centers across 100+ countries, TKE ensures portfolio-wide uptime through a combination of remote and on-site support.

Third-party capabilities, powered by International Technical Services (ITS) globally, allow servicing any brand and various types of multi-brand vertical transportation equipment, such as elevators and escalators, to the highest industry standards. This ensures prompt assistance anywhere in the world. Throughout this process, TKE prioritizes personal safety and sustainability, minimizing environmental impact through equipment longevity and innovative logistics.

