tKash Celebrates 1st Anniversary with Major Milestones and Exciting Promotions

Achieving 100,000 Registrations, International Reach, and Celebratory Promotions Highlight tKash's Remarkable First Year

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- tKash, a pioneering financial services app, is celebrating its first anniversary with notable achievements and exciting promotions. Launched with a vision to simplify financial transactions, tKash has reached impressive milestones, including 100,000 registrations and up to 10,000 daily active users.

Since its inception, tKash has been dedicated to providing seamless and secure financial services. The app has enabled users to transfer up to RM 1 million across borders, offering peace of mind with its reliable and efficient service. In addition to money transfers, tKash provides convenient currency exchange services for up to 10 countries' currencies, including Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, the Philippines, Pakistan, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and Myanmar.

One of the standout features of tKash is its Live FC (foreign currency) Rates, which allows users to track currency fluctuations in real time, ensuring they make informed decisions when exchanging currencies.

The company's growth and success have not gone unnoticed. tKash proudly featured its video on the iconic New York Times Square billboard and displayed billboards in Kuala Lumpur, enhancing its brand visibility on an international scale. Influencers from countries such as Thailand have shared positive reviews on social media, further boosting tKash's presence on social media.

To celebrate its first anniversary, tKash is running a special promotion where users who refer their friends have the chance to share in a RM100,000 prize pool, making it even more rewarding to engage with the app. The company continues to innovate, with regular updates to its app, which are available for download on both the PlayStore and AppStore. In January 2024, tKash launched its official website, providing users another platform to access its services.

In just one year, tKash has proven to be a game-changer in the financial services industry, making everyday transactions smoother and more accessible. With its tech-savvy team and commitment to customer satisfaction, tKash is poised for continued growth and success.

tKash is a leading financial services app committed to making financial transactions easier and more accessible. With secure money transfers, real-time currency exchange rates, and a user-friendly interface, tKash transforms how people manage their finances. For more information, visit tKash.co.

