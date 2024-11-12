To contribute greater efforts to world peace, development

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima and pay a state visit to Peru at the invitation of President of the Republic of Peru Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra.

Xi will attend the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro and pay a state visit to Brazil at the invitation of President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Against the backdrop of a weak global economic recovery and a multitude of global challenges, Xi's visit to Latin America will contribute Chinese wisdom and solutions to keeping to the correct direction of Asia-Pacific cooperation, promoting global development, and improving global governance. This visit will also inject new impetus into the development of China-Peru, China-Brazil, and China-Latin America relations.

APEC is the highest-level and most influential economic cooperation mechanism with the broadest range in the Asia-Pacific region. Since its establishment more than 30 years ago, it has turned the region into a powerhouse for world economic growth, an anchor of stability for global development, and a pacesetter for international cooperation.

Since 2013, Xi has attended or chaired the APEC Economic Leaders' Meetings and delivered important speeches, planning the shared future of the people in the Asia-Pacific region.

Chinese philosophy and plans have made positive contributions to promoting stability and prosperity of the region, from building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future to forging an Asia-Pacific partnership based on mutual trust, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, and from the Asia-Pacific dream to building a comprehensively connected Asia-Pacific.

Currently, the world economy is facing various risks and challenges, and as a global growth engine, the Asia-Pacific region bears greater responsibilities in this era.

During Xi's attendance at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, he will deliver an important speech, introducing China's significant measures to deepen reform and opening up, and elaborating on China's policies to advance Asia-Pacific cooperation. These efforts will help foster more consensus in promoting regional economic integration and building an open world economy.

The G20 is a major forum for international economic cooperation. It shoulders the important mission of stabilizing the world economy and unlocking growth potential. Xi has attended or chaired G20 Summits multiple times, providing important guidance on addressing significant practical challenges in global development and on improving global economic governance.

In the world today, changes on a scale unseen in a century are unfolding at an accelerating pace, and the Global South is rising collectively. The G20, bearing new expectations and embracing new opportunities for development, should fulfill greater responsibilities.

Xi's attendance at the 19th G20 Summit demonstrates China's firm support for multilateralism and underscores China's high regard for G20 cooperation. Xi will deliver an important speech focusing on the theme of "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet," engage in in-depth exchanges with leaders of other countries, work with all relevant parties to promote positive outcomes in upholding multilateralism, building an open world economy and advancing sustainable development. This will send a clear signal to encourage all countries to work together to cope with challenges and achieve common prosperity.

Peru is one of the first Latin American countries to establish diplomatic relations and a comprehensive strategic partnership with the People's Republic of China. It is also the first Latin American country to sign a package of free trade agreements with China. In recent years, with joint efforts from both sides, cooperation between China and Peru has yielded fruitful results in various fields.

China and Brazil, both major developing countries and key emerging markets, are like-minded good friends and partners that join hands and move forward together. Over the past 50 years since the two sides established diplomatic relations, China-Brazil relations have maintained stable development, contributing to the two countries' own development and revitalization and playing an important role in maintaining world peace, stability, prosperity and development.

Xi's state visits to Peru and Brazil will further solidify bilateral political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, promote cultural exchanges, strengthen multilateral collaboration, and elevate the comprehensive strategic partnerships between China and Peru, as well as between China and Brazil, to new heights.

In 2014, Xi proposed the building of a China-Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) community with a shared future during his visit to Brazil, which received widespread and positive responses from Latin American countries.

Over the past decade, continuous progress has been made in building a China-LAC community with a shared future and the China-LAC relationship has ushered in a new era characterized by equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and more benefits for the people.

As members of the Global South, China and Latin American countries have firmly upheld world peace, promoted common development, and actively contributed to improving global governance.

Xi's visit this time will further consolidate the consensus on unity and cooperation between China and Latin America, and promote the building of a China-LAC community with a shared future and the modernization of the Global South.

Pooling wisdom and forming synergy, China is willing to work with all parties to promote the spirit of partnership and deepen cooperation in various fields, so as to advocate an equal and orderly multi-polar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, and contribute greater efforts to world peace and development.

SOURCE People's Daily