To Go to the Millennium Appointment, They and Hangzhou Staged a Transboundary Art Dialogue

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from haiwainet.cn: After the successful hosting of the 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou has recently hosted another great event that has once again become a "window" for all countries to get to know China.

On the morning of Dec. 3rd, themed "Implementing the Global Civilization Initiative, Promoting Exchanges and Mutual Learning Between Civilizations", the first Liangzhu Forum was held in Hangzhou, the capital of East China's Zhejiang province. The forum was named after the historical site Liangzhu and therefore served as the platform for cultural communication, attracting more than 300 guests from home and abroad,

The world has been eagerly anticipating this forum. In fact, there were batches of foreign friends who came to Hangzhou to tick off all resorts on their lists long before the opening of this forum.

More than 80 foreign artists departed from Liangzhu and visited the West Lake, the Grand Canal, and other places. The history, culture and art of Hangzhou along the way have greatly surprised them with their diversity and richness.

In the Liangzhu Museum, all kinds of ancient jade artifacts make overseas artists utter a gasp, "It's extraordinary that the ancient Chinese people 5,000 years ago could have such fine handicrafts." "I've been to so many museums worldwide, and I've never seen anything like this! It's very well-designed, and I can see many digital screens displaying these artifacts. And the most important thing is how vast your 5,000-year civilization is."

Besides, artists also experienced the local traditional culture. They put on the opera costumes, immersing themselves in experiencing the charm of traditional opera, painted on a Yuhang umbrella made of paper, feeling the art of calligraphy and painting... Through these practices, Yuhang culture, as part of China's excellent traditional culture, has become more and more understood and loved by artists from different countries.

Now, the works of artists that are created after collecting special elements in Hangzhou are carefully framed and presented in Liangzhu Forum. The dazzling Hangzhou culture and civilization of various countries are also resonating here, telling the world about the elegance of Hangzhou, from ancient times to the present day. In the future, Hangzhou will continue to draw dynamic pictures of its culture beyond 5,000 years.

SOURCE haiwainet.cn