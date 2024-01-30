To Meet Growing Customer Needs for Thermal Management Solutions, Chemours Announces at the HVAC&R Japan 2024 Its Intention to Bring Next Generation Refrigerants to Market for Qualification in 2025

As a leader in thermal management innovation for more than 90 years, Chemours provides a roadmap for meeting today's needs and tomorrow's opportunities with new product development.

SHANGHAI, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company ("Chemours"), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, has announced its roadmap for next-generation thermal management solutions at the HVAC&R Japan 2024. This three-horizon plan includes commercial product adoption, new blend development collaboration, and next-generation product development—all of which are currently underway.

Horizon one, commercial product adoption, includes continuing the company's commitment to supporting the adoption of its current product offerings including its Opteon™ XL and XP series of zero ozone depletion potential (ODP), low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants, which offer the optimal balance of performance, sustainability, cost, and are classified as none or mildly-flammable refrigerants.

Horizon two is focused on collaborations with customers to identify the most promising development blends with lower-GWPs to meet the coming phase downs and to support Chemours' already robust portfolio of ultra-low GWP products such as Opteon™ YF.

Building upon the performance, safety, and sustainability profile of its Opteon™ portfolio, horizon three is the investment in the development of next-generation thermal management solutions. Chemours expects this novel fluorinated technology to balance critical properties from GWP to flammability to degradation profile and performance to meet customer needs and the evolving regulatory landscape. It is the company's intention to have these innovative and sustainable solutions available for customer qualification in 2025.

"As we move ahead, we recognize that our initiatives are part of a larger, industry journey toward sustainable progress and that we cannot do this alone, " said Alejandro Elnejem, Global Market Manager of Next Generation Refrigerants at Chemours. "I invite each of you—our customers, partners, and industry peers—to join us. Stop by HVAC&R Japan Booth 012 in Tokyo. I look forward to helping shape a more sustainable thermal management future alongside you!"

Chemours' deep knowledge of chemistry and technical capabilities allow the company to work hand in hand with customers to develop solutions to their toughest technical problems and enable the creation of products that meet market demand for more sustainable solutions.

Chemours will spotlight its Opteon™ portfolio at the HVAC&R Japan 2024 at booth 012 at the Expo in Tokyo, Japan, from Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2024.

