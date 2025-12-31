HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for centuries as "heaven on earth" in Chinese lore, Hangzhou stands as a living window into China's profound civilization spanning over five millennia. Today, Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism invites global visitors to explore its unparalleled heritage and modern hospitality.

To See 5,000 Years of China: Visit Hangzhou — A Global Welcome Awaits

To enhance the shopping experience for international guests, Hangzhou has fully implemented and optimized its "Tax Refund for Tourists" (TRT) policy. Eligible overseas tourists can receive a refund on the Value-Added Tax (VAT) included in their purchases from designated tax-refund shops upon departure. This policy underscores Hangzhou's commitment to building an international consumption hub and providing a tourist-friendly environment.

The heart of Hangzhou's appeal lies in its Three World Heritage Sites, each representing a pivotal chapter in Chinese history and culture. West Lake Cultural Landscape, epitomized by the "Ten Scenes of West Lake," is a masterpiece of classical Chinese aesthetics, reflecting a harmonious blend between humans and nature over a millennium. The Grand Canal (Hangzhou Section), part of the world's longest and oldest artificial waterway, whispers tales of ancient economic vitality, where historic blocks now seamlessly merge with modern city life. The Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City push the credible history of Chinese civilization back over 5,000 years. Its monumental city structure, sophisticated water management system, and exquisite jade artifacts offer tangible proof of China's ancient origins, earning it the title "The First City of China."

From the Neolithic jade relics of Liangzhu, to the poetic West Lake, and the enduring Grand Canal, Hangzhou beautifully connects the glorious threads of Chinese civilization. Now, as a dynamic fusion of ancient charm and contemporary innovation, the city extends a warm invitation to the world. Through international services like the convenient TRT policy, visitors are welcomed to personally discover why to see 5,000 years of China, one must look to Hangzhou.

