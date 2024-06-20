Tobii launches Tobii Nexus - webcam eye tracking for integration into any device or application

TAIPEI, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A software-only integration platform that enables eye tracking capabilities for devices with a webcam, helping developers create smarter abilities and interactivity within their applications – for any user, on any device.

Tobii, the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing, is today launching Tobii Nexus - a software-only integration platform for eye tracking data.

"Tobii Nexus marks a milestone in our evolution as our first software-only integration platform for eye tracking data", said Emma Bauer, Senior Vice President, Integrations, at Tobii. "We have been offering integration platforms for years, but until now, they have been hardware-based, either in the form of a plug-and-play USB-peripheral, as a system-on-chip, or specialized components. What this means for our customers, is that they can now deliver solutions as software, which tends to simplify go-to-market strategies, reduce footprint, and lower the entry barrier for device designers and application developers."

Developed for a wide range of use cases and broad population coverage

Tobii Nexus senses what people pay attention to and can be used to empower scaled-up eye tracking innovations for the assessment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), ADHD, depression, and more. It can also be used within education to help teachers and AI solutions gain deeper insights into students' progress, performance, and blockers, or to enhance digital collaboration, deliver VR-like 3D experiences on a desktop computer, or add a handsfree dimension to work.

The solution works robustly with people of different eye shapes, skin tones, makeup, and age, and it is optimized for different types of glasses, facial hair, and face coverings such as surgical masks. It also boasts low execution time and low computational load.

To learn more about Tobii Nexus, please click here.

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioural studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.

