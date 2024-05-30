Toilet Bowl Cleaner Brand Logeski Set to Make a Splash in the Thai Market

BANGKOK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese toilet bowl cleaner brand, Logeski, has made waves in its home market with its unique, scrub-free toilet bowl cleaner, earning a stellar reputation among consumers. Now, the Thai market is eagerly awaiting Logeski's arrival. The brand has quietly launched on TikTok Shop Thailand and is actively recruiting Thai-speaking sales staff, further fueling media interest in its expansion.

Logeski's highly effective cleaning formula and outstanding performance allow consumers to enjoy a clean and hygienic toilet environment with minimal effort. Its scrub-free cleaning and disinfection functions bring convenience and peace of mind to a wide range of users. With Logeski set to enter the Thai market, consumers will soon have the opportunity to experience this highly acclaimed cleaning product firsthand.

"We are thrilled to bring Logeski to Thailand," said Pip Zhu, Logeski CEO. "The Thai market for cleaning products is rapidly growing, with consumers increasingly seeking effective and convenient solutions for household hygiene. Logeski's entry is timely, offering an innovative product that meets these demands. The brand's successful track record in China adds to its promising potential in Thailand. We look forward to providing Thai consumers with a superior cleaning solution."

The company's confidence in Logeski's success in the Thai market is strong. They are committed to sharing Logeski's high-quality products with Thai consumers and will continue to strive to provide top-notch cleaning solutions.

Logeski is a well-regarded Chinese toilet bowl cleaner brand, praised for its unique scrub-free cleaning and disinfection capabilities. The company is dedicated to offering consumers efficient and convenient products that ensure a clean and hygienic living environment. For more information on the company and its products, visit logeski.co.

