TOKIWA PHYTOCHEMICAL CO., LTD. Announces Latest Clinical Study of VENETRON (R) on Menstrual Well-being

SAKURA, Japan, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKIWA PHYTOCHEMICAL CO., LTD. (hereinafter "Tokiwa"), Japan, has announced the publication of the latest research on VENETRON (R), extracted from rafuma leaves. The study, titled "Effect of Apocynum venetum Leaf Extract (VENETRON (R)) on Unidentified Complaints Relating to Menstruation in Healthy Female Subjects -- A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Parallel-group Comparison Study --," is featured in the prestigious November 2023 issue of Japanese Pharmacology & Therapeutics (pages 1685-96, No. 11, Vol. 51).

This research aimed to assess the efficacy of VENETRON (R) in addressing both psychological and physical complaints associated with menstruation, conducted on healthy women experiencing complaints related to menstruation. The study employed a randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled methodology. Evaluation of 8 crucial subscales, including pain, water retention, autonomic reactions, negative effect, concentration, behavioral change, arousal, and control, was carried out using a menstrual distress questionnaire (MDQ) throughout the menstrual cycle.

The MDQ results demonstrated that VENETRON (R) is effective in alleviating both psychological and physical complaints occurring BEFORE and DURING menstruation. Considering VENETRON (R) is one of Tokiwa's representative products aimed at sleep quality improvement, it was also evaluated in this research by the Oguri-Shirakawa-Azumi Sleep Inventory for Middle-age and Aged version (OSA-MA). The result indicated that VENETRON (R) improves sleep quality. This outcome suggests that VENETRON (R) could potentially improve sleep quality for a wide range of individuals, including women experiencing menstruation-related discomfort.

These findings underscore the positive impact of VENETRON (R) as a non-hormonal menstrual support ingredient on overall menstrual well-being. Beyond its primary focus, this research contributes to advancing understanding and addressing concerns related to women's health, paving the way for new avenues of research and development in this crucial area.

About TOKIWA PHYTOCHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Established in 1949 in Chiba, Japan, Tokiwa made history as the first Japanese company devoted to the intricate field of phytochemistry. Distinguished for its prolific manufacturing of diverse plant extracts and relentless exploration of their therapeutic potential, Tokiwa is now set to embark on an exciting journey of business expansion. With a profound commitment to enhancing human health, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the well-being of individuals worldwide.

