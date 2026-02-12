Toku Wins Multi-Market European Enterprise Agreement with Leading On-Demand Delivery Platform

Agreement marks Singapore CX platform's entry into Europe following expansion into Latin America and the Middle East.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toku (SGX Catalist: TKU), Asia Pacific's leading AI-powered 360° customer experience platform, today announced that it has signed an enterprise agreement with a leading multi-category on-demand delivery platform operating across Europe.

The partnership represents Toku's first commercial win in the European market and follows the company's successful expansion into Latin America and the Middle East last year. The customer selected Toku to support its customer-facing sales operations across multiple European markets, marking a strategic milestone in Toku's global growth strategy.

The initial scope of the agreement covers four European countries – Italy, Portugal, Romania, and Spain – with plans to extend coverage to a further 18 markets as the partnership progresses.

A Strategic Win in a Mature Market

Europe is home to one of the world's most established and competitive contact centre markets, where enterprises must balance scale, speed, and regulatory complexity spanning multiple jurisdictions. For fast-growing digital platforms operating across borders, the ability to maintain operational control while expanding rapidly has become a critical success factor.

Toku's ability to design a solution aligned to the customer's core business challenges, while retaining full control over regulatory compliance across markets, proved decisive. Supported by a world-class delivery and operations team, the platform enables enterprises to scale with confidence in complex regulatory environments without compromising speed or service quality.

Thomas Laboulle, Founder and CEO of Toku, said, "Expanding into Europe is a pivotal moment for Toku. Winning the trust of a major European digital platform validates our ability to compete and deliver in mature, highly regulated markets. As we continue to grow our global footprint, our focus remains on helping enterprises turn complexity into a competitive advantage."

Laboulle added: "What makes this partnership particularly exciting is the use case. The traditional separation between sales and service platforms creates blind spots that cost enterprises both revenue and customer loyalty. By channelling all customer-facing communications through a unified platform, organisations gain a holistic view where every interaction, from outbound sales to inbound support, contributes to a shared intelligence layer. Teams can act on the full picture rather than fragments of it, enriching every subsequent engagement, whether that is a follow-up call, a targeted campaign, or a support interaction. This is the power of a composable 360° CX architecture."

With this agreement in place, Toku continues to build momentum as it extends its enterprise customer experience platform into new global markets, broadening its reach beyond Asia Pacific into a fourth operating region.

About Toku

Headquartered in Singapore, Toku Ltd. (SGX Catalist: TKU) is a cloud-native, AI-powered customer experience platform purpose-built for enterprises operating in complex, multi-market environments. With deep roots in the APAC region and an expanding global footprint, Toku's modular 360° CX Platform orchestrates customer interactions across voice, chat, email and digital channels while managing regulatory, linguistic and infrastructure complexity at scale.

Built on end-to-end ownership of its technology stack, from carrier-grade connectivity to AI applications, Toku delivers enterprise-grade security, reliability and deployment flexibility in commercial cloud, private data centres and hybrid environments. Its AI capabilities include transcription, summarisation, sentiment analysis, conversation analytics and governed virtual agents, designed to integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and customer data.

Trusted by leading enterprises and public-sector organisations, Toku helps organisations streamline operations, scale customer engagement and deliver consistent experiences in fragmented markets worldwide.

For more information about Toku, visit toku.co

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Toku's expansion plans and business strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Toku undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

