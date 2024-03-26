"TOKYO CREATIVE SALON 2024", renowned fashion & design festival in Japan took place from March 14th across 10 areas in Tokyo, featuring more than 100 installations & events

TOKYO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Creative Salon (TCS) Executive Committee hosted the 5th edition of "TOKYO CREATIVE SALON 2024," Japan's largest fashion and design festival, from 14 to 24 March 2024. In collaboration with 100 over participating artists, the event took place across 10 key areas of Tokyo, including Marunouchi, Nihonbashi, Ginza, Yurakucho, Akasaka, Shibuya, Harajuku, Haneda, Roppongi, and Shinjuku, featuring over 100 creative events and installations that were simultaneously held, offering unique experiences amidst the beautiful cherry blossom backdrop. A total of 1.5 million attendees participated in the events spread out across Tokyo.

Supported by the Tokyo Prefectural Government, The Tokyo Creative Salon is a unique annual festival held in spring, that concurrently hosts Fashion Week and Design Week, aiming to transform Tokyo into the world's number one creative city. It envisions a creative city that acts as a platform for opportunities and stimuli, encouraging everyone to engage in creative actions, enriching society and bringing happiness. By leveraging on the collective effort of businesses, governments, industry associations, and community groups, with a shared goal to make Tokyo the leading city in fashion and design, TCS 2024 has successfully created a platform to co-create, transverse traditional boundaries by bringing forth diverse ideas, and to bring people together to meet, connect, inspire and innovate together.

With the success of TCS 2024, the TCS event committee has plans to expand the TCS projects to greater heights in 2025, with a greater focus on refining Japanese creativity from a global perspective and an increase in overall participation from attendees worldwide.

Event Overview

Name: TCS24 ( TOKYO CREATIVE SALON 2024)

CREATIVE SALON 2024) Dates: 14 - 24 March 2024

Locations: Marunouchi, Nihonbashi, Ginza, Yurakucho, Akasaka, Shibuya, Harajuku, Haneda, Roppongi, Shinjuku

Organizer: Tokyo Creative Salon Executive Committee

Scale: Over 1.5 million attendees in total, over 100 artists, and more than 100 pieces of content

Official Website: https://tokyo-creativesalon.com/en/

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tokyocreativesalon/

Highlights of TCS 2024

[TCS Opening in Yoyogi in Yoyogi National Stadium 1st Gymnasium]

The opening event was held along the "Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO" on 14 March 2024. Runway shows were held at various spots in the venue. 3 renowned brands, including "AKIKOAOIKI", "MIKIOSAKABE", and "MURRAL", presented their 2024-25 fall/winter collections. Tokyo's leading designers also presented their cutting-edge creations. The event was led by Seiichi Saito, president of Panoramatiks. An opening party was also held to celebrate the opening of the event.

For more information about TCS Opening in Yoyogi, please visit: https://tokyo-creativesalon.com/en/events/yoyogi/

[Sakura Textile Park in Nihonbashi]

The "SAKURA TEXTILE PARK" was held from 15 to 31 March 2024, at the COREDO Muromachi Terrace Rooftop Plaza in Nihonbashi, offering a unique space inspired by the area's rich fabric culture, utilizing sakura-themed art textiles to create a new cherry blossom viewing experience. Visitors were able to enjoy the cherry blossoms with sakura textile sheets and goods. The feature sought to offer a refreshing take on hanami, complete with night time illuminations.

For more information about Sakura Textile Park, please visit: https://tokyo-creativesalon.com/en/events/nihonbashi02/

[TOKYO/SEOUL/TAIPEI/INTERNATIONAL CREATORS CO-Creation Event in Yurakucho]

In the Yurakucho area, Hankyu Men's Tokyo and Lumine Yurakucho participated in TCS for the first time, presenting a diverse range of activities and events. Held from 13 to 19 March 2024, the co-creation event featured creator brands from Tokyo, Seoul, and Taipei. Brands participating included TENDER PERSON from Tokyo, SURGERY from Seoul, and SEIVSON and (A)CRYPSIS from Taipei. In addition, a fashion show was also held on the 16th March, at Hankyu Men's Tokyo, Yurakucho Marion Center Mall..

For more information about TOKYO/SEOUL/TAIPEI/INTERNATIONAL CREATORS CO-Creation Event, please visit:

https://tokyo-creativesalon.com/en/events/yurakucho12/

[La Fête in Akasaka]

A collaborative event was held between K-BALLET TOKYO, led by renowned ballet dancer Tetsuya Kumakawa, and emerging dress designer Tomo Koizumi. Themed "Joy," the collaboration encapsulated by the French term "La Fête" meaning celebration, showcased a performance combining expressive dance with vibrant and dynamic costumes. The event was held on March 24, 2024, at the TBS Akasaka BLITZ Studio.

For more information about La Fête, please visit:

https://tokyo-creativesalon.com/en/events/akasaka01/

[SHIBUYA FASHION WEEK in Shibuya]

The 11th Shibuya Fashion Week was held from 15 to 31 March 2024, at various locations around Shibuya Station. The event showcased a variety of creative contents. This spring's theme was "NEO CHAOS", presenting unique contents within Shibuya's ever-changing landscape and environment. The event was held in collaboration with major commercial facilities across corporate entities.

For more information about SHIBUYA FASHION WEEK, please visit: www.shibuya-fw.com.

[HANEDA BLUE RUNWAY 2024 EXHIBITION "This is Japan Denim" in Haneda]

From 15 to 24 March 2024, the Haneda Airport Terminal 1 Marketplace adopted "blue" as its theme color. Haneda Airport, symbolizing the departure point for those aiming to achieve their dreams globally and a gateway for foreigners coming to fulfill their dreams in Japan, collaborated with fashion schools from Japan and abroad. The event gathered students' fashion creations, featuring Kaihara denim from Hiroshima, mostly known for its leading production volume.

For more information about HANEDA BLUE RUNWAY 2024 EXHIBITION "This is Japan Denim", please visit:

https://tokyo-creativesalon.com/en/events/haneda01/

[A Permanent Livingscape in Shinjuku]

WOHL HUTTE, known for creating elegant furniture with exceptional aesthetic sense and craftsmanship, and POSTELEGANT, aiming to create timeless clothing that transcends time and place, have collaborated on a special pop-up event. This event will be held from 13 to 26 March 2024, at Shinjuku Takashimaya, 2F Main Square.

For more information about A Permanent Livingscape, please visit:

https://tokyo-creativesalon.com/en/events/shinjuku01/

[Air France - 90 Years of Elegance Fashion Show in Yurakucho]

Since its establishment in 1933, Air France has been showcasing the French art of living for the past 90 years. Through collaborations with top creators, designers, artists, and chefs, the airline has pushed the limits of elegance further, turning every trip into a unique experience. Air France held a special fashion show retracing 90 years of French elegance in Yurakucho from 19 to 24 March 2024. It showcased the airline's unique uniform collection across the eras, created by the world's greatest designers such as Christian Dior, Cristóbal Balenciaga and Christian Lacroix. A special dress designed by Xavier Ronze, French designer and head of the costume design workshops at the Paris Opera Ballet, was also presented at the fashion showcase. This is the first time that the dress – which was made in commemoration of its 90 years in service – traveled outside of France.

For more information about Air France - 90 Years of Elegance Fashion Show, please visit:

https://tokyo-creativesalon.com/en/events/airfrance/

[THE INSTALLATION Ⅰ in Shibuya]

Yuima Nakazato, the sole Japanese fashion designer who represented the country in the Paris Couture Collection, will be holding his first solo exhibition "BEYOND COUTURE" in France, June 2024. This spring, under the theme of NEO CHAOS, YUIMA NAKAZATO will question the idea of sustainability from the streets of Shibuya, the birthplace of fashion trends. THE INSTALLATION Ⅰ was held from 17 to 24 March 2024 in Shibuya.

For more information about THE INSTALLATION Ⅰ, please visit:

https://tokyo-creativesalon.com/en/events/shibuya01/

[Soil & Message MINO" in Tokyo '24: The cutting edge of ceramic art handed down from generation to generation in Harajuku]

Held from 8 to 17 March 2024 at Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku 5F LOCUL, an ceramic art exhibition was held, featuring 22 contemporary ceramic art groups, including award winning artists of the International Ceramics Competition Mino, one of the world's largest ceramics competitions held since 1986. The exhibition featured works that focus on the development and preserving of techniques that have been passed down through generations.

For more information about Soil & Message MINO" in Tokyo '24: The cutting edge of ceramic art handed down from generation to generation, please visit:

https://tokyo-creativesalon.com/en/events/harajuku03/

[yawar:akasaka in Akasaka]

yawar:akasaka is a park designed by design studio nendo, situated in Akasaka from 15 to 24 March. It is named after the three elements of 'Yawaraka (softness)', 'aka (red)' and 'saka(hills)', in reference to Akasaka's topography. During the day, the red cushions serve as a playground for leisure and relaxation purposes and transform into a spot perfect for conversations at night. After the event, the red cushions were repurposed into chairs – embodying this installation's wishes to "connect" diverse values together.

For more information about yawar:akasaka, please visit:

https://tokyo-creativesalon.com/en/events/akasaka02/

Project Producers

Creative Director: Seiichi Saito

Seiichi Saito, the overall creative director, studied architectural design at Columbia University (MSAAD) and started his career in New York in 2000. He founded Rhizomatiks (now Abstract Engine) in 2006, leading the in-house architecture division "Panoramatiks" and serving as a planner and implementation advisor for government and corporate projects. He is the Jury Chair for the GOOD DESIGN AWARD from 2023 and is appointed as the director of the Co-Creation Program for the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025.

Co-Creation Director: Ryota Hamano

Ryota Hamano, the General Co-Creation Director, actively works on contributing to society through "co-creation" and "project building." He has been involved in various initiatives, including: (i) Premium Friday campaign with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in 2017; (ii) tourism recovery efforts after the 2018 Western Japan floods and the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi earthquake; (iii) the Innovation Garden project promoting public-private collaboration in 2020; (iv) advancing clean energy geothermal power projects in 2021; and (v) leading the Tokyo Creative Salon since 2020. He has also worked on many co-creation projects in the private sector, including the Fukushima recovery project and Expo business from 2023.

Fashion Director: Tomonori Matsui

Tomonori Matsui, the Fashion General Director, joined H.P.France in 2000, worked in retail and PR, and in 2006 established the Attached Press "PR01." department, accelerating PR for brands domestically and internationally. In March 2017, PR01. was transferred to a new company, ONEO Ltd., where he became CEO. Currently, he manages PR for approximately 50 brands globally and is involved in branding consulting for a wide range of clients, from fashion to government bodies.

Area Creative Director: Hiro Tanaka

Hiro Tanaka, after working in advertising and PR agencies, joined Tokyu Agency Inc. in 2014 as a creative director focused on real-life experiences. He has extensively worked on branding and spatial communication design for consumer goods, cities, and commercial facilities, utilizing PR concepts developed in PR companies. He designs "experience designs" that effectively communicate across real promotions, TV commercials, graphics, web, and social media.

