Tong Hsing Electronic Partners with SixSense on AI Solutions

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tong Hsing Electronic, a global leader in semiconductor assembly and testing services, today announced a strategic collaboration with Singapore-based AI solutions provider SixSense, following a comprehensive market evaluation. The partnership aims to advance Tong Hsing's smart factory initiatives, with an initial focus on AI-driven defect classification (ADC) in manufacturing processes.

As semiconductor manufacturing becomes increasingly complex and high-volume, traditional manual defect inspection and classification methods face growing challenges in terms of labor cost, consistency, and efficiency. After evaluating multiple solutions, Tong Hsing Electronic selected SixSense for its strong performance in classification accuracy, deployment flexibility, and seamless integration with existing production systems - aligning closely with the company's long-term digital transformation and smart manufacturing strategy.

By adopting SixSense's AI-powered ADC solution, Tong Hsing Electronic look forward to automatically analyzing and classifying large volumes of defect images generated across production lines. This significantly reduces reliance on manual inspection, improves classification consistency, accelerates cycle time, and enables engineering teams to identify and address process issues more effectively.

Skid Chiu, Senior Assistant Vice President of Tong Hsing commented:

"Reducing labor-intensive steps while maintaining quality is critical for sustainable growth. The adoption of SixSense's AI ADC solution is expected to enable us to optimize resources more effectively while keeping pace with increasing inspection demands."

Akanksha Jagwani, Co-Founder & CEO of SixSense, added:

"Our goal is to help semiconductor manufacturers scale operations without scaling complexity or cost. The results currently validated by Tong Hsing Electronic Industries also demonstrate how AI can simultaneously reduce labor dependency and improve cycle efficiency in high-volume manufacturing environments."

Tong Hsing Electronic emphasized that this collaboration represents more than a system deployment - it marks a key milestone in its smart factory roadmap. Moving forward, both companies plan to deepen their collaboration by expanding AI applications across additional process stages and product lines, further strengthening manufacturing resilience and competitiveness.

