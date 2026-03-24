Tongcheng Travel Revenue Reaches 19.4 Billion in 2025

Leveraging the Mass Travel Market for Steady Performance Growth

Embracing AI for High-Quality Development

HONG KONG, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited ("Tongcheng Travel" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group", stock code: 0780.HK), a leading comprehensive travel service platform in China, today announced its audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the "period under review" or "2025").

Mr. Ma Heping, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tongcheng Travel, said, "After a period of recovery and reacceleration, China's travel industry transitioned toward quality-driven development. In 2025, we capitalized on the industry tailwind to enhance our brand influence, further strengthening our market position within the mass market. Throughout the year, we deep-dived into evolving user needs, and precisely identified shifts in user preferences, which enabled us to capture emerging growth opportunities. As such, Tongcheng Travel further solidified its leadership in the mass travel market. Our diversified businesses include hotel management business, also achieved rapid expansion. Moving forward, we will remain steadfast in our user-centric commitment, sparing no effort to fulfill our mission of making travel easier and more joyful'."

2025 Highlights with Year-on-year ("yoy") Comparison Revenue and Adjusted Profit Continued Strong Growth Trajectory Revenue increased by 11.9% yoy to RMB19,396.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 26.9% yoy to RM5,137.7 million

Adjusted net profit increased by 22.2% yoy to RMB3,403.3 million

The board proposed a final dividend of HKD 0.25 per share Steady User Base Expansion Reinforces Leadership in the Mass Travel Sector Monthly Paying Users ("MPUs") increased by 5.6% yoy to 45.5 million, reaching a record high

Annual Paying Users ("APUs") increased by 6.0% yoy to 252.6 million

Twelve-month Accumulated Number of Travelers Served increased by 5.5% yoy to 2,034.3 million, further expanded its presence in China's mass travel market.

2025 Highlights with Year-on-year ("yoy") Comparison Core OTA Businesses Maintained Solid Growth and Demonstrated Strong Resilience Revenue of core OTA business increased by 16.0% yoy to RMB16,471.5 million Revenue from transportation ticketing services increased by 9.6% yoy to RMB 7,925.4 million, the international air ticketing business achieved balanced growth in volume and revenue Revenue from accommodation reservation services increased by 16.8% yoy to RMB5,450.8 million, culminating in record-breaking room nights sold Revenue from other businesses increased by 34.4% yoy to RMB3,095.2 million



MPUs Reached Historical High, Underscoring Success in the Mass Travel Market

Leveraging the advantages in user acquisition and operational efficiency, Tongcheng Travel further expanded its presence in China's mass travel market. Benefiting from effective user acquisition and interactive engagement initiatives, Tongcheng Travel's user base and user value continued to expand. During the period under review, the Group's MPUs increased by 5.6% yoy to 45.5 million, marking a record high, while its APUs increased by 6.0% yoy to 252.6 million. The twelve-month Accumulated Number of Travelers Served increased by 5.5% yoy to 2,034.3 million.

Traffic growth has been the cornerstone of the Group's success. During the period under review, the Group's standalone APP, the key driver for acquiring new users, maintained strong growth momentum. Its DAUs grew significantly in 2025, demonstrating the effectiveness of the Group's innovative marketing campaigns and underscoring rising brand influence across the target market. As of 2025, the Group's registered users residing in non-first tier cities in China accounted for over 87% of the total registered users and around 70% of the new paying users on the Weixin platform were from non-first tier cities in China.

High-Quality Growth in Core OTA Business Consolidates Market Position

During the period under review, the Group's core OTA business experienced robust growth. The Group's transportation business maintained solid growth. The revenue from transportation ticketing services increased by 9.6% yoy to RMB7,925.4 million. In 2025, Tongcheng Travel placed a strong emphasis on improving both user experience and engagement. It proactively expanded travel supplies and diversified its product offerings to provide a wider range of mobility options, ensuring seamless journeys for users. Meanwhile, the Group continuously iterated its algorithm-driven Huixing system, optimizing its capabilities to deliver feasible and accessible travel solutions, further enhancing the overall travel experience.

The Group's accommodation business maintained its growth momentum throughout 2025 and recorded robust growth. During the period under review, the revenue from the accommodation business increased by 16.8% yoy to RMB5,450.8 million. The Group observed a noticeable shift in users' preferences toward high-quality hotels and strategically realigned its operational resources to better capture these growth opportunities and meet evolving market demand. Changing consumer preferences, together with its proactive operational adjustments, drove a meaningful increase in the proportion of high-quality hotel room nights sold on its platform throughout the year. As for the international accommodation business, the Group continued deepening collaboration with global third-party partners, further enriching its product and service offerings. The enhanced product capabilities, combined with precise marketing campaigns, propelled strong growth in the international hotel room nights sold during the year.

Benefited from the outstanding performance of its hotel management businesses and the consolidation of Wanda Hotels and Resorts, the Group's other businesses once again demonstrated remarkable results. During the period under review, the revenue from other business increased by 34.4% yoy and reached RMB3,095.2 million. the Group recognize significant growth potential within China's hotel industry and have positioned the hotel management business as a key growth driver for the Company.

Embracing AI Technology to Power the Group's High-Quality Development

As an innovation-driven enterprise, Tongcheng Travel firmly believe in the transformative power of AI and proactively embrace technological advancement to drive its growth and success. During the period under review, the Group strengthened the integration of AI across the travel service chain to better identify user needs and deliver superior experiences. By integrating its AI-powered travel planner DeepTrip into air ticketing services, the Group aim to address users' pre-booking inquiries while helping them identify competitive ticket prices. In customer service, Tongcheng Travel has consistently advanced the integration of AI throughout the entire customer service process, with AI currently covering the majority of user inquiry scenarios. Additionally, the Group has made continuous advancements in AI capabilities to deliver timely and human-like responses. All these have not only reduced the workload of customer service staff but also significantly enhanced operational efficiency.

In addition, as a socially responsible enterprise, Tongcheng Travel remains committed to enhancing its ESG performance. In 2025, the Group's efforts yielded significant results, garnering multiple international recognitions for its ESG achievements. The Group's MSCI ESG rating was elevated to the highest level of AAA, placing it among the top 5% of global companies in the industry. The Group's CSA score also improved for the third consecutive year, and it was awarded Industry Mover by S&P Global. In addition, Tongcheng Travel maintained its position in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook (China) for the third consecutive year. All these achievements have not only demonstrated its leadership in ESG performance among global peers, but also reflected the Group's resilience and excellence in corporate sustainability in the face of market uncertainties, evolving policy landscape and dynamic social development.

Moving forward, Tongcheng Travel will continue focusing on the mass travel market by expanding product offerings, optimizing service experiences, enriching membership privileges and deepening user engagement, with an aim to strengthening user loyalty and mindshare in target market. With respect to its hotel management business, the Group will accelerate its expansion in 2026, supported by the enhanced hotel brand portfolio, a well-established ecosystem and its strong internet-driven operational capabilities. Concurrently, the Group will prudently explore investment opportunities that are consistent with its long-term strategy to support sustainable growth, with the objective of creating enduring value for all stakeholders.

-End-

About Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (HKEX Stock Code: 0780.HK)

Tongcheng Travel is a one-stop shop for users' travel needs. With the mission "make travel easier and more joyful", Tongcheng Travel offers a comprehensive and innovative selection of products and services covering nearly all aspects of travel, including transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, tourist attraction ticketing, packaged tour, and a wide array of value-added ancillary services primarily through its online platforms, which comprise its Tencent-based platforms, its proprietary mobile APPs, quick APPs and other channels.

As a technology-driven company, Tongcheng Travel leverages big data and AI capabilities to better understand the preferences and behaviors of users, thereby offering users customized products and services. Tongcheng Travel has a strategic focus on lower-tier cities in China and seized opportunities there supported by its diversified traffic sources, product innovation capability and flexible operation strategies. Through the in-depth understanding of user needs and advanced technological capabilities, Tongcheng Travel has been revolutionizing what consumers expect from the online travel industry, making the entire travel process more convenient, personalized and enjoyable than ever. Tongcheng Travel aims to develop and apply its advanced technology to transform from an online travel agency to intelligent travel assistant.

For more information, please visit the Group's website at https://www.tongchengir.com

SOURCE Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited