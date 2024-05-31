Tongcheng Travel's International Platform HOPEGOO Teams Up with AlipayHK for Seamless China-wide Train Ticket Reservations

HONG KONG, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited ("Tongcheng Travel" or the "Company", along with its subsidiaries the "Group", stock code: 0780.HK) is ramping up its international business expansion. HOPEGOO, the Group's international travel booking platform, has established a partnership with AlipayHK to offer hassle-free national train ticket reservation services across China by directly connecting to the AlipayHK platform.

HOPEGOO is a new international online travel booking platform under Tongcheng Travel, providing reservation services in six key areas including flights, hotels, train tickets, tickets, ferry tickets, and local activities, and supporting payments in 16 currencies and multiple operating languages. AlipayHK boasts nearly 4 million active users in Hong Kong and is presently the most active e-wallet in the region.

The "Transport" section within the AlipayHK app is now linked directly to HOPEGOO for booking national train tickets, making Alipay the first e-wallet in Hong Kong capable of booking national train tickets. Concurrently, HOPEGOO's presence on AlipayHK enables the platform to swiftly reach a wide consumer base through AlipayHK, facilitating HOPEGOO's rapid expansion into the international market. In line with its business expansion, Tongcheng Travel has recently established a new office in Hong Kong to provide support for business development.

Representative of HOPEGOO stated, "We are optimistic about the prospects of the international travel market and are accelerating the exploration of new opportunities. The collaboration with AlipayHK marks a significant milestone in HOPEGOO's international strategy. Leveraging Tongcheng Travel's strong brand reputation and abundant resources, HOPEGOO aims to offer travelers simple, warm, and cost-effective products and services."

In recent years, the enthusiasm of residents from Hong Kong and Macau traveling to northern regions of China has continued to rise, driven by the increasing diversity of travel demands. This trend is expected to unlock significant potential in the Chinese tourism industry. Data indicates that from January to March this year, the search volume for accommodation, transportation, and other travel products in major cities in Guangdong by users from Hong Kong and Macau increased nearly 300 times compared to the same period last year. Hong Kong has also emerged as one of the top five sources of visitors to major tourist cities in Guangdong, such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Zhuhai. Looking ahead, Tongcheng Travel will leverage Hong Kong's significant advantages in finance, market, and talent to establish its base in Hong Kong and expand into overseas markets, providing local and overseas travelers in Hong Kong with a one-stop travel experience.

About Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (HKSE Stock Code: 0780.HK)

Travel is a one-stop shop for users' travel needs. With the mission "make travel easier and more joyful", Tongcheng Travel offers a comprehensive and innovative selection of products and services covering nearly all aspects of travel, including transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, tourist attraction ticketing, and products including package tour, self-guided tour and cruise, including a wide array of transportation and leisure travel scenarios primarily through its online platforms, which comprise its Tencent-based platforms, its proprietary mobile apps, quick apps and other channels.

As a technology-driven company, Tongcheng Travel leverages big data and AI capabilities to better understand the preferences and behaviors of users, thereby offering users customized products and services. Tongcheng Travel has a strategic focus on lower-tier cities in China and seized opportunities there supported by its diversified traffic sources, product innovation capability and flexible operation strategies. Through the in-depth understanding of user experience and advanced technological capabilities, Tongcheng Travel has been revolutionizing what consumers expect from the online travel industry, making the entire travel process more convenient, personalized and enjoyable than ever. Tongcheng Travel aims to develop and apply its advanced technology to transform from an online travel agency to intelligent travel assistant.

For more information, please visit the Group's website at https://www.tongchengir.com

SOURCE Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited