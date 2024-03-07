Tonik appoints former BAP head Cesar Virtusio as new Independent Director

MANILA, Philippines, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonik, the pioneering digital bank in the Philippines, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Cesar O. Virtusio as a new Independent Director on the Board of its regulated bank subsidiary, Tonik Digital Bank Inc.

Mr. Virtusio, an esteemed practitioner in the Philippine and foreign banking and finance industry, brings to Tonik an illustrious career marked by his recent role as the Managing Director of the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP).

Pioneer digital bank Tonik announces the appointment of its new Independent Director, Former BAP Head Mr. Cesar Virtusio.

With a career spanning several decades, Mr. Virtusio has been at the forefront of the banking industry, contributing significantly to its growth and development. Prior to his tenure at the BAP, he served as Adviser to Dresdner Bank and Dresdner Kleinwort, and was the Bank's Chief Representative in the Philippines. He likewise held management positions in international banks abroad.

Beyond banking, Mr. Virtusio's expertise extends to various sectors – including food, automotive, and insurance – where he held Board and Advisory positions. This highlights his versatility and breadth of knowledge in the financial and other sectors of the economy.

As the Managing Director of the BAP, Mr. Virtusio was instrumental in shaping policies and strategies that bolstered the Philippine banking industry, marking him as a visionary leader and a respected authority in banking and finance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Virtusio to our board as new independent director. His unparalleled expertise and profound insights into the banking industry are invaluable assets that will undoubtedly propel Tonik forward in our mission to revolutionize digital banking in the Philippines. His leadership and vision align perfectly with our commitment to providing innovative financial solutions to our customers," Tonik CEO and Founder Greg Krasnov said.

"Joining the Philippines' first digital bank was a natural choice for me, as I witnessed Tonik's unwavering commitment to pioneering innovation and prioritizing customer needs in banking. I am confident in Tonik's potential to redefine the country's digital banking landscape and I look forward to being part of an organization that delivers innovative financial solutions that empower Filipinos to have a brighter future," Mr. Cesar Virtusio said.

Mr. Virtusio's appointment is a testament to Tonik's commitment to excellence and its dedication to transforming the digital banking landscape in the Philippines. Under his guidance, the bank is poised to reach new heights, further solidifying its leadership in the digital banking revolution.

About Tonik

Tonik is the first digital-only neobank in the Philippines, providing loan, deposit, and payment products to consumers on a highly secure digital banking platform. The neobank operates based on the first digital bank license issued by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Tonik is led by a team of retail finance veterans who have previously built and scaled multiple retail banks and fintechs across global emerging markets. It is backed by top international investors, including Sequoia India, Point72 Ventures, and Mizuho Bank. Tonik's tech stack is integrated in partnership with world-class banktech vendors including Mastercard, Finastra, Amazon Web Services, Google, Genesys, and Daon. Tonik operates out of hubs in Singapore (HQ), Manila, and Chennai.

For media contact:

Tonik PR Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Tonik Digital Bank, Inc.