Top 2024 Infrastructure and Operations Priorities for APAC Leaders Published in Report by Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech's annual report highlights five strategic priorities essential for navigating the exponentially evolving digital landscape, focusing on realism and responsibility in embracing technological change. The report provides actionable insights, helping leaders align their I&O strategies with broader business objectives, ensuring they remain competitive in an exponentially digital economy.

"AI and automation will transform infrastructure into a secure, resilient, and adaptable backbone of innovation, fully realising the transformative power of cloud technology," says Sam Zamanian, principal research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. "As data-driven IT operations empower informed decision-making and growth, IT leaders must also recognise the critical importance of people and culture in the DevOps transformation. This synergy of cloud, security, and innovation will redefine the I&O technology landscape in the region."

The Infrastructure & Operations Priorities 2024 report delves into the significant shifts and challenges that I&O leaders must navigate. It highlights the critical impact of Gen AI, economic pressures, cloud migration, and the imperative of maintaining robust security measures. By identifying these areas as focal points, the report aims to equip I&O professionals with the insights needed to align their strategies with the evolving demands of the digital landscape, ensuring operational resilience and strategic growth in the face of change.

"Infrastructure and operations leaders grapple with the critical task of setting priorities for the coming year, a process that's as much about the art of strategic foresight as it is about the science of operational management," says Emily Sugerman, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "This delicate balance between maintaining existing systems and showcasing IT's broader business value is complicated by external factors and past decisions. Yet, it's the essential groundwork, system maintenance alongside innovative project work, that enables IT to deliver substantial business value, even as the technological landscape evolves."

Drawing on a wealth of data and insights, the report leverages a blend of data and insights, incorporating findings from in-depth CIO interviews and expert analyses. It also uses data from Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision diagnostics program and the Tech Trends 2024 report. This comprehensive approach ensures the report offers a well-rounded view of the industry's current state and future.

The Infrastructure and Operations Priorities 2024 report provides I&O leaders with insights to navigate the complexities of the digital era, highlighting five pivotal priorities. The following priorities will assist I&O professionals in fostering innovation, aligning strategies with organisational objectives, and ensuring readiness for future challenges and opportunities:

Embed FinOps – Unearthing cloud's business value.

This priority underscores the need to manage cloud costs proactively, moving beyond simple usage to a strategic approach that ensures every dollar spent on the cloud drives business value. By implementing FinOps practices, organisations aim to balance cost, speed, and quality, making cloud spending more transparent and accountable. I&O leaders should champion a collaborative FinOps culture, focusing on transparency and accountability in cloud costs. The research recommends the establishment of cross-functional FinOps teams and the application of cost management tools.



Control Costs in Operations - Respond to economic challenges with efficient resource management.

In response to economic pressures, this focus emphasises the importance of resource efficiency. According to the research, this means doing more with less, streamlining operations, and cutting unnecessary expenditures without compromising on service quality or business continuity. IT and finance teams must work together to implement cost-control measures, focusing on automation and efficient resource management to navigate economic pressures.



Establish Business Continuity Plans for Critical Systems in the Cloud - Improve IT resilience.

Highlighting the shift of critical systems to the cloud, this priority advocates for robust continuity planning to ensure resilience. It involves preparing for and quickly recovering from data breaches or system failures to minimise downtime and maintain trust. According to the report, I&O professionals should lead the development of robust business continuity plans, ensuring systems remain resilient in the face of disruptions.



Support the Productisation of Data - Proactively seek to understand Infrastructure's role.

This initiative calls for treating data as a strategic asset, emphasising its role in decision-making and business strategies. It involves enhancing data management practices to improve accessibility, accuracy, and security, thereby enabling better business outcomes. Data architects and I&O leaders need to collaborate on enhancing data management practices, focusing on security, accessibility, and strategic use of data to drive business outcomes.



Continue to Pursue Zero Trust Security - Collaborate with security teams to implement zero trust security.

With cybersecurity threats evolving, adopting a zero-trust framework is crucial. This approach assumes that threats could be internal or external and, therefore, verifies every access request as if it originates from an open network, minimising the risk of data breaches. The report recommends that security and I&O teams implement zero-trust frameworks, with a focus on rigorous access controls and continuous verification to mitigate cyber threats.

With the digital era evolving at an exponential pace, the Infrastructure & Operations Priorities 2024 report aims to provide I&O leaders with a critical roadmap to align their operations with future demands. By embracing the recommended priorities, leaders can position their teams at the forefront of innovation and operational excellence. This strategic approach empowers organisations to not only meet but exceed their overall goals, ensuring they remain agile and competitive in a landscape marked by constant change and technological advancement.

